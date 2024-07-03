Summary

Future Retail Limited (formerly known as Bharti Retail Limited) was incorporated on February 07, 2007. The Company changed its name to Future Retail Limited from its earlier name, viz. Bharti Retail Limited on May 28, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of retailing of fashion, household and consumer products through departmental and neighbourhood stores under various formats across the country.Future Retail Ltd is the flagship company of Future Group, Indias retail pioneer catering to the entire Indian consumption space. Through multiple retail formats, the company connects a diverse and passionate community of Indian buyers, sellers and businesses. It operates multiple retail formats in both the hypermarket, supermarket and home segments of the Indian consumer market including: Big Bazaar, Easyday, Fashion at Big Bazaar, Foodhall, Home Town, Ezone, and many more. The Company has a pan India presence with 1,511 stores serving customers in nearly 428 cities through over 16.14 million square feet of total retail space for various formats of the Company. The Company gave effects to three Schemes of Arrangement in FY 2013-14. The Pantaloons Format Business was demerged to Peter England Fashions and Retail Limited now known as Pantaloons Fashion and Retail Limited (PFRL) as a going concern, in the PFRL effective from July 1, 2012. In terms of the said Scheme, 1 (One) fully paid Equity Share of Rs 10/- each of PFRL for every 5 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each held in the Com

Read More