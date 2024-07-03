iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Retail Ltd Share Price

2.28
(-5.00%)
Aug 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.28
  • Day's High2.28
  • 52 Wk High3.8
  • Prev. Close2.4
  • Day's Low2.28
  • 52 Wk Low 1.9
  • Turnover (lac)14.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value22.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)123.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Future Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Future Retail Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Future Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

30 Jul 2024|12:11 PM

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

Knowledge Center

View More

Future Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:36 AM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.30%

Non-Promoter- 9.22%

Institutions: 9.21%

Non-Institutions: 76.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Future Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

108.46

851.58

100.52

100.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,090.69

3,427.28

3,751.43

2,995.87

Net Worth

1,199.15

4,278.86

3,851.95

3,096.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6,261.04

20,118.32

18,477.97

17,075.09

yoy growth (%)

-68.87

8.87

8.21

149.44

Raw materials

-5,002.04

-14,915.39

-13,740.68

-12,834.35

As % of sales

79.89

74.13

74.36

75.16

Employee costs

-557.36

-950.22

-929.95

-803.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3,159.92

33.84

615.18

368.27

Depreciation

-1,328.17

-1,040.89

-53.43

-32.58

Tax paid

-20.11

0

0

0

Working capital

-854.4

2,240.06

188.95

313.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.87

8.87

8.21

149.44

Op profit growth

-128.51

138.41

43.18

597.15

EBIT growth

-267.23

29.91

38.08

782.95

Net profit growth

-9,497.25

199.2

-96.92

2,340.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

6,303.94

20,331.72

20,332.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,303.94

20,331.72

20,332.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

256.93

86.68

23.14

Future Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,927.45

115.883,25,831.81812.45013,711.87296.29

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,158.75

209.592,54,811.63342.150.043,991.74125.1

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

311.7

031,875.51-8.9702,985.9950.77

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

678.3

59.889,267.8230.510440.6145.74

Shoppers Stop Ltd

SHOPERSTOP

810.15

204.368,540.36-22.5101,033.729.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Future Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gagan Singh

Independent Director

Shailendra Bhandari

Independent Director

Sridevi Badiga

Independent Director

Jacob Mathew

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratiksha Salecha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Future Retail Ltd

Summary

Future Retail Limited (formerly known as Bharti Retail Limited) was incorporated on February 07, 2007. The Company changed its name to Future Retail Limited from its earlier name, viz. Bharti Retail Limited on May 28, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of retailing of fashion, household and consumer products through departmental and neighbourhood stores under various formats across the country.Future Retail Ltd is the flagship company of Future Group, Indias retail pioneer catering to the entire Indian consumption space. Through multiple retail formats, the company connects a diverse and passionate community of Indian buyers, sellers and businesses. It operates multiple retail formats in both the hypermarket, supermarket and home segments of the Indian consumer market including: Big Bazaar, Easyday, Fashion at Big Bazaar, Foodhall, Home Town, Ezone, and many more. The Company has a pan India presence with 1,511 stores serving customers in nearly 428 cities through over 16.14 million square feet of total retail space for various formats of the Company. The Company gave effects to three Schemes of Arrangement in FY 2013-14. The Pantaloons Format Business was demerged to Peter England Fashions and Retail Limited now known as Pantaloons Fashion and Retail Limited (PFRL) as a going concern, in the PFRL effective from July 1, 2012. In terms of the said Scheme, 1 (One) fully paid Equity Share of Rs 10/- each of PFRL for every 5 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each held in the Com
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Future Retail Ltd share price today?

The Future Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Future Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Retail Ltd is ₹123.64 Cr. as of 01 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Future Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Future Retail Ltd is 0 and -0.12 as of 01 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Future Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Retail Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹3.8 as of 01 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Future Retail Ltd?

Future Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -64.64%, 3 Years at -66.80%, 1 Year at -31.94%, 6 Month at -24.00%, 3 Month at 3.64% and 1 Month at -23.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Future Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Future Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.31 %
Institutions - 9.21 %
Public - 76.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

