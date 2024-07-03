SectorRetail
Open₹2.28
Prev. Close₹2.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.52
Day's High₹2.28
Day's Low₹2.28
52 Week's High₹3.8
52 Week's Low₹1.9
Book Value₹22.11
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)123.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
108.46
851.58
100.52
100.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,090.69
3,427.28
3,751.43
2,995.87
Net Worth
1,199.15
4,278.86
3,851.95
3,096.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,261.04
20,118.32
18,477.97
17,075.09
yoy growth (%)
-68.87
8.87
8.21
149.44
Raw materials
-5,002.04
-14,915.39
-13,740.68
-12,834.35
As % of sales
79.89
74.13
74.36
75.16
Employee costs
-557.36
-950.22
-929.95
-803.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3,159.92
33.84
615.18
368.27
Depreciation
-1,328.17
-1,040.89
-53.43
-32.58
Tax paid
-20.11
0
0
0
Working capital
-854.4
2,240.06
188.95
313.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.87
8.87
8.21
149.44
Op profit growth
-128.51
138.41
43.18
597.15
EBIT growth
-267.23
29.91
38.08
782.95
Net profit growth
-9,497.25
199.2
-96.92
2,340.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
6,303.94
20,331.72
20,332.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,303.94
20,331.72
20,332.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
256.93
86.68
23.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,927.45
|115.88
|3,25,831.81
|812.45
|0
|13,711.87
|296.29
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,158.75
|209.59
|2,54,811.63
|342.15
|0.04
|3,991.74
|125.1
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
311.7
|0
|31,875.51
|-8.97
|0
|2,985.99
|50.77
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
678.3
|59.88
|9,267.82
|30.51
|0
|440.61
|45.74
Shoppers Stop Ltd
SHOPERSTOP
810.15
|204.36
|8,540.36
|-22.51
|0
|1,033.7
|29.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gagan Singh
Independent Director
Shailendra Bhandari
Independent Director
Sridevi Badiga
Independent Director
Jacob Mathew
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratiksha Salecha
Reports by Future Retail Ltd
Summary
Future Retail Limited (formerly known as Bharti Retail Limited) was incorporated on February 07, 2007. The Company changed its name to Future Retail Limited from its earlier name, viz. Bharti Retail Limited on May 28, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of retailing of fashion, household and consumer products through departmental and neighbourhood stores under various formats across the country.Future Retail Ltd is the flagship company of Future Group, Indias retail pioneer catering to the entire Indian consumption space. Through multiple retail formats, the company connects a diverse and passionate community of Indian buyers, sellers and businesses. It operates multiple retail formats in both the hypermarket, supermarket and home segments of the Indian consumer market including: Big Bazaar, Easyday, Fashion at Big Bazaar, Foodhall, Home Town, Ezone, and many more. The Company has a pan India presence with 1,511 stores serving customers in nearly 428 cities through over 16.14 million square feet of total retail space for various formats of the Company. The Company gave effects to three Schemes of Arrangement in FY 2013-14. The Pantaloons Format Business was demerged to Peter England Fashions and Retail Limited now known as Pantaloons Fashion and Retail Limited (PFRL) as a going concern, in the PFRL effective from July 1, 2012. In terms of the said Scheme, 1 (One) fully paid Equity Share of Rs 10/- each of PFRL for every 5 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each held in the Com
Read More
The Future Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Retail Ltd is ₹123.64 Cr. as of 01 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Future Retail Ltd is 0 and -0.12 as of 01 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Retail Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹3.8 as of 01 Aug ‘24
Future Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -64.64%, 3 Years at -66.80%, 1 Year at -31.94%, 6 Month at -24.00%, 3 Month at 3.64% and 1 Month at -23.23%.
