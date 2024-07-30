Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sep-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
14.3%
18.23%
19.86%
19.86%
20.56%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
9.21%
10.06%
9.04%
8.97%
8.67%
Non-Institutions
76.47%
71.7%
71.09%
71.16%
70.76%
Total Non-Promoter
85.69%
81.76%
80.13%
80.13%
79.43%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
