Future Retail Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2.28
(-5.00%)
Aug 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Future Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

14.3%

18.23%

19.86%

19.86%

20.56%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

9.21%

10.06%

9.04%

8.97%

8.67%

Non-Institutions

76.47%

71.7%

71.09%

71.16%

70.76%

Total Non-Promoter

85.69%

81.76%

80.13%

80.13%

79.43%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.30%

Non-Promoter- 9.21%

Institutions: 9.21%

Non-Institutions: 76.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

30 Jul 2024|12:11 PM

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

