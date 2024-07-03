Future Retail Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
Gross Sales
3,784.46
3,521.72
2,782.22
9,685.55
10,646.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,784.46
3,521.72
2,782.22
9,685.55
10,646.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.59
80.07
176.86
55.95
30.73
Total Income
3,815.05
3,601.79
2,959.08
9,741.5
10,676.9
Total Expenditure
4,532.83
3,924.46
2,951.07
8,975.41
9,304.37
PBIDT
-717.78
-322.67
8.01
766.09
1,372.53
Interest
718.77
830.97
640.05
507.7
518.12
PBDT
-1,436.55
-1,153.64
-632.04
258.39
854.41
Depreciation
827.57
760.54
622.27
568.63
530.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
20.3
0
2.79
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.73
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2,264.12
-1,935.21
-1,254.31
-313.03
324.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.96
-1.24
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2,264.12
-1,935.21
-1,254.31
-313.99
325.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2,264.12
-1,935.21
-1,254.31
-313.99
325.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-41.75
0
-23.3
0
6.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
108.46
108.46
108.46
105.48
100.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-18.96
-9.16
0.28
7.9
12.89
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-59.82
-54.95
-45.08
-3.23
3.04
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
