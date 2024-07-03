iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Retail Ltd Half Yearly Results

Aug 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019

Gross Sales

3,784.46

3,521.72

2,782.22

9,685.55

10,646.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,784.46

3,521.72

2,782.22

9,685.55

10,646.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.59

80.07

176.86

55.95

30.73

Total Income

3,815.05

3,601.79

2,959.08

9,741.5

10,676.9

Total Expenditure

4,532.83

3,924.46

2,951.07

8,975.41

9,304.37

PBIDT

-717.78

-322.67

8.01

766.09

1,372.53

Interest

718.77

830.97

640.05

507.7

518.12

PBDT

-1,436.55

-1,153.64

-632.04

258.39

854.41

Depreciation

827.57

760.54

622.27

568.63

530.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

20.3

0

2.79

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.73

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2,264.12

-1,935.21

-1,254.31

-313.03

324.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.96

-1.24

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2,264.12

-1,935.21

-1,254.31

-313.99

325.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2,264.12

-1,935.21

-1,254.31

-313.99

325.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-41.75

0

-23.3

0

6.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

108.46

108.46

108.46

105.48

100.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-18.96

-9.16

0.28

7.9

12.89

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-59.82

-54.95

-45.08

-3.23

3.04

30 Jul 2024|12:11 PM

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

