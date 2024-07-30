Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,927.45
|115.88
|3,25,831.81
|812.45
|0
|13,711.87
|296.29
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,158.75
|209.59
|2,54,811.63
|342.15
|0.04
|3,991.74
|125.1
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
311.7
|0
|31,875.51
|-8.97
|0
|2,985.99
|50.77
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
678.3
|59.88
|9,267.82
|30.51
|0
|440.61
|45.74
Shoppers Stop Ltd
SHOPERSTOP
810.15
|204.36
|8,540.36
|-22.51
|0
|1,033.7
|29.44
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
