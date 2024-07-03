iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Retail Ltd Annually Results

2.28
(-5.00%)
Aug 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

6,303.94

20,331.72

20,332.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,303.94

20,331.72

20,332.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

256.93

86.68

23.14

Total Income

6,560.87

20,418.4

20,355.72

Total Expenditure

6,875.53

18,279.78

19,296.38

PBIDT

-314.66

2,138.62

1,059.34

Interest

1,471.02

1,025.82

228.12

PBDT

-1,785.68

1,112.8

831.22

Depreciation

1,382.81

1,098.72

104.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

20.3

2.79

0.01

Deferred Tax

0.73

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3,189.52

11.29

727.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.28

0.16

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3,189.52

11.57

727.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3,189.52

11.57

727.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-59.03

0.23

14.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

108.46

105.48

100.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.99

10.51

5.21

PBDTM(%)

-28.32

5.47

4.08

PATM(%)

-50.59

0.05

3.57

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

30 Jul 2024|12:11 PM

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

