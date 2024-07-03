Future Retail Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
6,303.94
20,331.72
20,332.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,303.94
20,331.72
20,332.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
256.93
86.68
23.14
Total Income
6,560.87
20,418.4
20,355.72
Total Expenditure
6,875.53
18,279.78
19,296.38
PBIDT
-314.66
2,138.62
1,059.34
Interest
1,471.02
1,025.82
228.12
PBDT
-1,785.68
1,112.8
831.22
Depreciation
1,382.81
1,098.72
104.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
20.3
2.79
0.01
Deferred Tax
0.73
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3,189.52
11.29
727.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.28
0.16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3,189.52
11.57
727.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3,189.52
11.57
727.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-59.03
0.23
14.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
108.46
105.48
100.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.99
10.51
5.21
PBDTM(%)
-28.32
5.47
4.08
PATM(%)
-50.59
0.05
3.57
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
