Future Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.28
(-5.00%)
Aug 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6,261.04

20,118.32

18,477.97

17,075.09

yoy growth (%)

-68.87

8.87

8.21

149.44

Raw materials

-5,002.04

-14,915.39

-13,740.68

-12,834.35

As % of sales

79.89

74.13

74.36

75.16

Employee costs

-557.36

-950.22

-929.95

-803.44

As % of sales

8.9

4.72

5.03

4.7

Other costs

-1,267.4

-2,268.37

-2,975.02

-2,856.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.24

11.27

16.1

16.72

Operating profit

-565.76

1,984.34

832.32

581.29

OPM

-9.03

9.86

4.5

3.4

Depreciation

-1,328.17

-1,040.89

-53.43

-32.58

Interest expense

-1,442.35

-993.21

-175.38

-204.23

Other income

176.36

83.6

11.67

23.8

Profit before tax

-3,159.92

33.84

615.18

368.27

Taxes

-20.11

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.63

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3,180.03

33.84

615.18

368.27

Exceptional items

0

0

-603.87

0

Net profit

-3,180.03

33.84

11.31

368.28

yoy growth (%)

-9,497.25

199.2

-96.92

2,340.55

NPM

-50.79

0.16

0.06

2.15

Future Retail : related Articles

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

30 Jul 2024|12:11 PM

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

