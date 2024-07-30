Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,261.04
20,118.32
18,477.97
17,075.09
yoy growth (%)
-68.87
8.87
8.21
149.44
Raw materials
-5,002.04
-14,915.39
-13,740.68
-12,834.35
As % of sales
79.89
74.13
74.36
75.16
Employee costs
-557.36
-950.22
-929.95
-803.44
As % of sales
8.9
4.72
5.03
4.7
Other costs
-1,267.4
-2,268.37
-2,975.02
-2,856.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.24
11.27
16.1
16.72
Operating profit
-565.76
1,984.34
832.32
581.29
OPM
-9.03
9.86
4.5
3.4
Depreciation
-1,328.17
-1,040.89
-53.43
-32.58
Interest expense
-1,442.35
-993.21
-175.38
-204.23
Other income
176.36
83.6
11.67
23.8
Profit before tax
-3,159.92
33.84
615.18
368.27
Taxes
-20.11
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.63
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3,180.03
33.84
615.18
368.27
Exceptional items
0
0
-603.87
0
Net profit
-3,180.03
33.84
11.31
368.28
yoy growth (%)
-9,497.25
199.2
-96.92
2,340.55
NPM
-50.79
0.16
0.06
2.15
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.