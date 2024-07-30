iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Retail Ltd Key Ratios

2.28
(-5.00%)
Aug 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.99

Op profit growth

-127.8

EBIT growth

-262.64

Net profit growth

-27,667.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.06

10.11

EBIT margin

-26.92

5.13

Net profit margin

-50.59

0.05

RoCE

-11.99

RoNW

-30.22

RoA

-5.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-58.81

0.21

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-84.31

-20.61

Book value per share

20.16

79.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.72

375

P/CEPS

-0.5

-3.82

P/B

2.11

0.99

EV/EBIDTA

-45.91

6.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0.66

-15.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32

Inventory days

267.75

Creditor days

-257.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.15

-1.01

Net debt / equity

11.09

2.54

Net debt / op. profit

-21.22

5.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.65

-73.83

Employee costs

-9.13

-4.8

Other costs

-20.27

-11.24

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

30 Jul 2024|12:11 PM

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

