|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.99
Op profit growth
-127.8
EBIT growth
-262.64
Net profit growth
-27,667.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.06
10.11
EBIT margin
-26.92
5.13
Net profit margin
-50.59
0.05
RoCE
-11.99
RoNW
-30.22
RoA
-5.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-58.81
0.21
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-84.31
-20.61
Book value per share
20.16
79.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.72
375
P/CEPS
-0.5
-3.82
P/B
2.11
0.99
EV/EBIDTA
-45.91
6.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0.66
-15.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32
Inventory days
267.75
Creditor days
-257.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.15
-1.01
Net debt / equity
11.09
2.54
Net debt / op. profit
-21.22
5.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.65
-73.83
Employee costs
-9.13
-4.8
Other costs
-20.27
-11.24
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
