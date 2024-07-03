iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Retail Ltd Quarterly Results

2.28
(-5.00%)
Aug 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

2,815.68

2,368.79

1,415.67

2,014.85

1,506.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,815.68

2,368.79

1,415.67

2,014.85

1,506.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.98

15

15.59

42.43

37.64

Total Income

2,826.66

2,383.79

1,431.26

2,057.28

1,544.51

Total Expenditure

3,136.59

2,722.83

1,810

2,304.24

1,620.23

PBIDT

-309.93

-339.04

-378.74

-246.96

-75.72

Interest

344.29

364.5

354.27

427.89

403.08

PBDT

-654.22

-703.54

-733.01

-674.85

-478.8

Depreciation

409.14

413.45

414.12

392.42

368.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

20.3

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.73

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1,063.36

-1,116.99

-1,147.13

-1,088.3

-846.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1,063.36

-1,116.99

-1,147.13

-1,088.3

-846.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1,063.36

-1,116.99

-1,147.13

-1,088.3

-846.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-19.61

-20.6

-21.15

-20.1

-15.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

108.46

108.46

108.46

108.46

108.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11

-14.31

-26.75

-12.25

-5.02

PBDTM(%)

-23.23

-29.7

-51.77

-33.49

-31.77

PATM(%)

-37.76

-47.15

-81.03

-54.01

-56.2

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

30 Jul 2024|12:11 PM

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

