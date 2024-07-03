Future Retail Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
2,815.68
2,368.79
1,415.67
2,014.85
1,506.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,815.68
2,368.79
1,415.67
2,014.85
1,506.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.98
15
15.59
42.43
37.64
Total Income
2,826.66
2,383.79
1,431.26
2,057.28
1,544.51
Total Expenditure
3,136.59
2,722.83
1,810
2,304.24
1,620.23
PBIDT
-309.93
-339.04
-378.74
-246.96
-75.72
Interest
344.29
364.5
354.27
427.89
403.08
PBDT
-654.22
-703.54
-733.01
-674.85
-478.8
Depreciation
409.14
413.45
414.12
392.42
368.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
20.3
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.73
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,063.36
-1,116.99
-1,147.13
-1,088.3
-846.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,063.36
-1,116.99
-1,147.13
-1,088.3
-846.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,063.36
-1,116.99
-1,147.13
-1,088.3
-846.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-19.61
-20.6
-21.15
-20.1
-15.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
108.46
108.46
108.46
108.46
108.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11
-14.31
-26.75
-12.25
-5.02
PBDTM(%)
-23.23
-29.7
-51.77
-33.49
-31.77
PATM(%)
-37.76
-47.15
-81.03
-54.01
-56.2
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
