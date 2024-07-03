iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Retail Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.28
(-5.00%)
Aug 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

6,600.14

4,289.09

15,839.36

14,922.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,600.14

4,289.09

15,839.36

14,922.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.57

214.5

46.43

15.75

Total Income

6,641.71

4,503.59

15,885.79

14,938.72

Total Expenditure

7,669.41

4,571.3

13,785.97

14,174.03

PBIDT

-1,027.7

-67.71

2,099.82

764.69

Interest

1,063.06

1,043.13

794.47

166.4

PBDT

-2,090.76

-1,110.84

1,305.35

598.29

Depreciation

1,236.71

990.39

816.39

71.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.06

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3,327.47

-2,101.23

488.9

527.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-1.85

0.42

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3,327.47

-2,101.23

490.75

526.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3,327.47

-2,101.23

490.75

526.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-61.36

-38.94

9.73

10.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

108.46

108.46

100.52

100.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15.57

-1.57

13.25

5.12

PBDTM(%)

-31.67

-25.89

8.24

4

PATM(%)

-50.41

-48.99

3.08

3.53

Future Retail: Related NEWS

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

30 Jul 2024|12:11 PM

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Retail Ltd

