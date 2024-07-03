Future Retail Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
6,600.14
4,289.09
15,839.36
14,922.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,600.14
4,289.09
15,839.36
14,922.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.57
214.5
46.43
15.75
Total Income
6,641.71
4,503.59
15,885.79
14,938.72
Total Expenditure
7,669.41
4,571.3
13,785.97
14,174.03
PBIDT
-1,027.7
-67.71
2,099.82
764.69
Interest
1,063.06
1,043.13
794.47
166.4
PBDT
-2,090.76
-1,110.84
1,305.35
598.29
Depreciation
1,236.71
990.39
816.39
71.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.06
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3,327.47
-2,101.23
488.9
527.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-1.85
0.42
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3,327.47
-2,101.23
490.75
526.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3,327.47
-2,101.23
490.75
526.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-61.36
-38.94
9.73
10.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
108.46
108.46
100.52
100.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15.57
-1.57
13.25
5.12
PBDTM(%)
-31.67
-25.89
8.24
4
PATM(%)
-50.41
-48.99
3.08
3.53
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
