Future Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.28
(-5.00%)
Aug 1, 2024

Future Retail FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3,159.92

33.84

615.18

368.27

Depreciation

-1,328.17

-1,040.89

-53.43

-32.58

Tax paid

-20.11

0

0

0

Working capital

-854.4

2,240.06

188.95

313.32

Other operating items

Operating

-5,362.6

1,233.01

750.7

649.02

Capital expenditure

4,072.53

2,600.87

518.2

325.43

Free cash flow

-1,290.07

3,833.88

1,268.9

974.45

Equity raised

8,447.08

7,140.49

5,449.9

4,041.95

Investing

0

114.41

0.01

0

Financing

2,306.08

7,603.02

407.68

364.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9,463.09

18,691.8

7,126.49

5,381.13

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

30 Jul 2024

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

