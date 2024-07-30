Future Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3,159.92
33.84
615.18
368.27
Depreciation
-1,328.17
-1,040.89
-53.43
-32.58
Tax paid
-20.11
0
0
0
Working capital
-854.4
2,240.06
188.95
313.32
Other operating items
Operating
-5,362.6
1,233.01
750.7
649.02
Capital expenditure
4,072.53
2,600.87
518.2
325.43
Free cash flow
-1,290.07
3,833.88
1,268.9
974.45
Equity raised
8,447.08
7,140.49
5,449.9
4,041.95
Investing
0
114.41
0.01
0
Financing
2,306.08
7,603.02
407.68
364.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9,463.09
18,691.8
7,126.49
5,381.13
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
