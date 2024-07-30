iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

2.28
(-5.00%)
Aug 1, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

108.46

851.58

100.52

100.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,090.69

3,427.28

3,751.43

2,995.87

Net Worth

1,199.15

4,278.86

3,851.95

3,096.27

Minority Interest

Debt

11,195.51

8,889.43

2,657.04

1,286.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12,394.66

13,168.29

6,508.99

4,382.68

Fixed Assets

6,915.47

7,468.54

1,631

1,052.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

114.42

114.42

104

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5,296.09

5,437.2

4,521.18

3,115.55

Inventories

3,995.89

5,232.9

5,065.59

4,417.41

Inventory Days

232.94

94.93

87.25

Sundry Debtors

405.12

687.98

316.46

238.35

Debtor Days

23.61

12.48

4.7

Other Current Assets

7,385.73

7,627.51

3,157.82

2,271.59

Sundry Creditors

-4,114.91

-5,490.64

-3,589.69

-3,424.23

Creditor Days

239.88

99.61

67.63

Other Current Liabilities

-2,375.74

-2,620.55

-429

-387.57

Cash

68.68

148.13

252.81

214.98

Total Assets

12,394.66

13,168.29

6,508.99

4,382.68

Future Retail : related Articles

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

NCLT Orders Liquidation of Future Retail

30 Jul 2024

The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.

