Future Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
108.46
851.58
100.52
100.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,090.69
3,427.28
3,751.43
2,995.87
Net Worth
1,199.15
4,278.86
3,851.95
3,096.27
Minority Interest
Debt
11,195.51
8,889.43
2,657.04
1,286.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12,394.66
13,168.29
6,508.99
4,382.68
Fixed Assets
6,915.47
7,468.54
1,631
1,052.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
114.42
114.42
104
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5,296.09
5,437.2
4,521.18
3,115.55
Inventories
3,995.89
5,232.9
5,065.59
4,417.41
Inventory Days
232.94
94.93
87.25
Sundry Debtors
405.12
687.98
316.46
238.35
Debtor Days
23.61
12.48
4.7
Other Current Assets
7,385.73
7,627.51
3,157.82
2,271.59
Sundry Creditors
-4,114.91
-5,490.64
-3,589.69
-3,424.23
Creditor Days
239.88
99.61
67.63
Other Current Liabilities
-2,375.74
-2,620.55
-429
-387.57
Cash
68.68
148.13
252.81
214.98
Total Assets
12,394.66
13,168.29
6,508.99
4,382.68
The company has admitted liabilities of more than ₹28,452 Crore. This includes secured financial creditors' claims totalling around ₹14,422 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.