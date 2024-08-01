To

The Members of

Future Retail Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Future Retail Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the [Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER:

We draw attention to Note no.48 of the statement, which describes managements assessment of the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the financial results of the company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (new revenue accounting standard) We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and discounts by comparing with new revenue accounting standard. Tested the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls which govern revenue recognition interfaces between different systems and key management controls over revenue recognition to assess the completeness of the revenue entries being recorded in the accounting system. We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of rebate and discount transactions recorded during the year and comparing the parameters used in the calculation of the rebate and discounts with the relevant source documents (including schemes) to assess whether the methodology adopted in the calculation of the rebates and discounts was in accordance with the terms and conditions defined in the corresponding schemes. Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues. 2 Valuation of Inventory Principal Audit Procedures We identified this matter as key in our audit due to the materiality of the value of inventories, and the numerous SKUs and high volume of movement in the inventory. Assessment of the design, implementation and operational effectiveness of the relevant controls in place in the inventory management and measurement process. Evaluation of the inventory costing methodology and valuation policy established by management, including compliance with the applicable accounting standard. Assessment of the inventory costing methodology and valuation policy maintained and applied in the IT system. Obtained an understanding of managements estimate of business impact of COVID 19 pandemic on provision on inventories. Assessing the analysis and assessment made by the management with respect to slow moving and obsolete inventory. Verification of the determination of net realizable value on a representative sample basis. 3 Accounting for Lease Concessions under Amendments to Ind AS 116 Principal Audit Procedures The Company has adopted the amendments to Ind AS 116 for the first time in the current year and consequently recognised Rs. 154.04 Crores as part of other income in the statement of profit and loss for the year ended MarchRs. 21. Assessing the design and implementation of the key controls established by the Company on significant estimates such as the revised lease term, lease payments and the discount rates. The amendments provide practical relief to lessees in accounting for rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of COVID-19, by introducing a practical expedient to Ind AS 116. Our procedures to assess managements key modelling estimates and the completeness/accuracy of the underlying lease data included: - assessing the discount rates used to calculate the lease obligation, - assessing the accuracy of the lease data by testing the lease data captured by management for a sample of leases through the inspection of lease documentation; - assessing the completeness of the commercial arrangements for the waivers by testing lease payments and comparing the same with the original agreements with revised negotiations and - For a representative sample of rent concessions received as a consequence of covid-19 related renegotiations, verification of the correct accounting in accordance with the regulation in force. 3) Evaluating whether the disclosures included in the notes to the financial statements are in conformity with the applicable standard

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANcIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANcIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• I dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matter communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matter in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUiREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting for the reasons stated therein.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021, we report that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) Some of the fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification, which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company have immovable properties of freehold or leasehold land and building as at March 31, 2021. Therefore, paragraph 3(i) (c) of the Order is applicable.

ii. (a) As explained to us, management has conducted physical verification of inventory at regular intervals during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

iii. The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the, Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Therefore, paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits as during the year from the public as mentioned in the provision of Section 73 to 76 and any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed there under apply. Therefore Paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the products of the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2021, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

However, according to information and explanations given to us, value added tax , Service Tax and other statutory dues have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Indian Stamp Act, 1899 Stamp Duty 14.01 FY: 200809; FY: 201516 District Collector of Stamp Central Sales Tax Act and Local Sales Tax Act Central Sales Tax and Local Sales Tax (including Value Added Tax) 20.21 FY: 201112; FY: 201314 to FY:2017- 18. Dy. Commissioner of Sales Tax/Joint Commissioner of commercial Taxes, Appeal Service Tax Act,1994 Service Tax 39.72 FY:2007- 2008 to FY:2010- 2011 Department of Service Tax

viii. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings from banks and debenture holders. The company has not taken any loans from Government or any Financial Institution.

ix. Based on our audit procedure and on the basis information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that money raised by company by way of term loan have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. The company did not raise any money by way of Initial Public offer or further public offer.

x. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company was noticed or reported during the year, although there were some instances of fraud on the Company noticed by the Management, the amounts whereof were not material in the context of the size of the Company and the nature of its business and the amounts were adequately provided for.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year in compliance with the requirement of Section 42 of the Act and amount raised has been used for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.