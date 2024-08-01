Future Retail Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC SURVEY & INDIAN RETAIL

Saving Lives and Livelihoods amidst a Once-in-a-Century Crisis

India focused on saving lives and livelihoods by its willingness to take short-term pain for long-term gain, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. An early, intense lockdown provided a strategy to save lives and preserve livelihoods via economic recovery in the medium to long-term. A public investment programme centered around the National Infrastructure Pipeline to accelerate the demand push and further the recovery was rolled out.

As per the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) estimates, Indias real GDP growth is projected at 9.5% in FY22, which includes growth of 18.5% in the first quarter of FY22; 7.9% growth in the second quarter of FY22; 7.2% growth in the third quarter of FY22 and 6.6% growth in the fourth quarter of FY22. A V-shaped recovery is expected, and there has been a resurgence in high frequency indicators such as power demand, e-way bills, GST collection, steel consumption, etc.

Indian retail industry had emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries due to the entry of several new players. India is the fifth-largest and preferred retail destination globally. Indias retail sector is expected to drive growth with retail development taking place not just in major cities and metros, but also in tier II and III cities. Healthy economic growth, changing demographic profile, increasing disposable income, urbanisation, changing consumer tastes and preferences are some of the factors driving growth in the organised retail market in India.

The pandemic, coupled with the lockdown impacted the operations of shopping malls and retail stores across all states. Restrictions on movements of employees, customers and goods - during the early stage of the lockdown-impacted the retail trade severely. As the lockdown eased, the retail business has recovered and multi-category retailers expect some more time before a full recovery is registered in the retail sector. The pandemic also gave a tremendous push towards digitization, with retailers adopting omni-channels capabilities at a rapid pace.

According to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), domestic organised food and grocery retailers are expected to increase by 10% YoY in FY22, with organised retailers and e-commerce likely to benefit from the ongoing demand for essentials. By 2024, Indias e-commerce industry is expected to increase by 84% to US$ 111 billion, driven by mobile shopping, which is projected to grow at 21% annually over the next Three years.

India is expected to become the worlds third-largest consumer economy, reaching Rs.27.95 lakh crore (US$ 400 billion) in consumption by 2025 by increasing participation from foreign and private players has given a boost to Indian retail industry.

Future Retail Limiteds retail formats such as Big Bazaar, Foodhall, fbb, easyday and Heritage make for some of the most loved brands in Indian retail. Between these brands, the Company covers most income segments and communities living in hundreds of cities and towns across the country.

LARGE FORMAT STORES

We added 8 new large stores during the year and closed 21 stores as a part of our strategy of efficient store operations and expansion. Our focus on efficient store expansion has led to the furtherance of a distribution network that is now present in almost every state in the country.

During the financial year, Big Bazaar had launched an online shopping portal to cater to customers who couldnt visit the stores due to lockdown and various restrictions. The Company invested in learning and perfecting its online and omni-channel capabilities during the first phase of its launch.

In March 2021, Big Bazaar expanded the proposition promising a 2-hour home delivery for all orders placed on shop.bigbazaar.com and mobile apps available on Andriod and iOS. This instant delivery service was a first of its kind proposition in the retail market in India, offering the widest range of products - from food and grocery, to fashion, homeware, electronics and much more. While some competitors offered same-day or next-day home delivery, they are almost always restricted to food and grocery and available in a few select cities. Big Bazaar was among the first retailers to offer this in over 120 cities and towns across India.

The omni-channel shopping initiative met with a very encouraging response from customers and the Company expects that it drive frequency of purchase from loyal customers, with online business contributing above 10% share through the year, even after lockdown is eased.

SMALL FORMAT STORES

The Companys small format chains- easyday in Northern India and Heritage Fresh in Southern India are established brands offering high-frequency items in food and grocery products within urban neighborhoods. These brands focus on building a membership base for every store, ensuring high engagement with customers and higher frequency of purchase. Being focused purely on food and grocery items, these stores were somewhat less impacted by the lockdown and pandemic restrictions.

Through the year, the Company focused on optimizing the network with a focus on efficiency and profitability of the stores, customizing the merchandise mix for the members in each of the neighborhood it caters to and increasing the membership base of customers. The Company also strengthened its online ordering system through easyday members app, thus contributing to increase in frequency of customers.

The membership initiative remains one of our key pillars of growth and we continue to focus on understanding our member - customers needs based on the data collected and customizing our assortment and merchandise mix based on analyzing the purchase data of our frequent shoppers.

OVERVIEW : OPERATIONAL, CUSTOMER AND MARKETING

The Company continues to focus on the three large categories of food, fashion and homeware and leveraging its pan-India scale and reach to develop, as well as popular retail brands to build a long-term, strategic edge for the business. Over the years, the Company has also sharpened its focus on leveraging technology to process and use the large amount of consumer data that it generates as well as develop omni-channel capabilities. Many of the capabilities thus developed proved to be useful during the pandemic conditions to retain customers and attract business during the lockdown.

While the Company continues to invest in building its brands, during the year, the Company built new capabilities for brand building and customer engagement on digital platforms and social media. A substantial portion of brand development activities now focus on the digital space, earning new and existing customers to engage with our brands on the Companys online portals and mobile apps.

HUMAN RESOURCE INITIATIVES

Human Resource is one of the key interfaces the Company has with its customers and hence it is very critical to ensure continuous learning and development of its people resources. FRL employs 21,839 employees located at Head Office, Zonal Offices, Retail Stores, Design houses and Data-Centers across the Country. The Company has attracted best talents from the industry as well as successful in retaining its core team, which has rich experience of last 20 years leading the Companys core retail business.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The key business outlook for the current year, FY2021-22 seems will be a challenging year with the second wave of COVID-19 impacting almost every aspect of human lives. This pandemic has led to huge uncertainties including in the consumption space. Retail has been severely impacted with stores remaining largely shut in the 1st quarter of FY2020-22 and consumers werent being able to come to the store. Incomes have been affected, leading to deferral of discretionary consumption.

There is going to be significant challenges in the short to medium term as the country is slowly recovering from the second wave of COVID-19 and the government taking measures to bring back life to normalcy in a phased manner.

Future Retail has an unparalleled network of stores under core two formats, spread across pan India covering most of the income segments and communities. We believe that the network is strategically well placed to capture the consumer spend at an accelerated pace as the country recovers from the pandemic.

The long-term growth factors of the economy remain intact and are projected to drive the India growth story in the long term.

RISKS AND THREATS

External environment factors like second wave of COVID-19, impeding threat of resurgence of the third wave, spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 and economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, liquidity, rationalisation of tax structure, job creation continue to be the biggest threats as well as opportunities for the Company. Continued slowdown in the economic activity in the country, no respite from the job losses or challenged income-levels & hence consumption can severely impact Indian retail and therefore growth of the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROLs AND THEIR ADEQuACY

The Company continues the process of Enterprise Risk Management, in order to identify various new risks and also to define and create the control process to mitigate the identified risks. Further, the Internal Control Framework for organization structure, financial reporting, documented authorities and procedures and internal controls are being reviewed by internal audit team on continuous basis and any issues arising out of the said audit are addressed appropriately.

The Audit Committee, comprising of Independent Directors is involved in regular review of financial and risk management policies, significant audit findings, the adequacy of internal controls and compliance with the applicable accounting standards.

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

Key Ratios

Debtors Turnover 15 Inventory Turnover 2 Interest Coverage Ratio (0.27) Current Ratio 0.81 Debt Equity Ratio 9.34 Gross Margin 20.11% Net Margin (50.79%) Return on Net Worth (116.10%)

Details of significant changes in the key financial ratios:

• Debtors Turnover and Inventory Turnover: It has been adversely affected due to decline in revenue on account of COVID-19.

• Interest coverage ratio: It has been adversely affected due to decline in profitability on account of COVID-19.

• Debt*-Equity ratio and Return on Net Worth: Ratios have been adversely impacted due to decline in profitability on account of COVID-19 and increase in borrowings.

• Net Profit Margin: It has been adversely affected due to decline in profitability on account of COVID-19.

• Debt = Borrowings (excluding Lease Liabilities accounted as per Ind AS 116)

Sales: The Companys Sales and Operating Income has reduced from Rs.20,118.32 crore in previous financial year to Rs.6,261.04 crore with Y-o-Y degrowth of 68.88% for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on business. Operational challenges mounted due to restricted movement and disrupted supply lines.

Loss Before tax: Loss Before Tax of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs.3,159.93 crore as compared to profit of Rs.33.84 crore during the previous financial year.

Interest: Interest & Financial charges outflow has increased from Rs.440.30 crore incurred in previous financial year to Rs.1,218.36 crore (without Impact of INDAS116) for financial year ended March 31, 2021 due to increase in debt.

Net Loss: Net Loss of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs.3,180.04 crore as compared to profit of Rs.33.84 crore in the previous financial year due to due to Covid 19 pandemic which had significant impact on business of the Company.

Dividend: While considering the Companys dividend distribution policy, the uncertainties created by COVID-19 and in view of Loss during the year under review, the Board has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Capital employed: The capital employed of the Company was Rs.12,394.65 crore as at March 31, 2021.

Surplus management: The Company have cash loss of Rs.2,567.41 crore (without Impact of IND AS116) for financial year ended March 31, 2021 as compared to cash profit of Rs.160.20 crore in the previous financial year.

Equity share Capital: The equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs.105.48 crore to Rs.108.46 crore due to Rs.2.96 crore worth of shares issued against conversion of warrants and Rs.0.02 crore worth of shares issued under employee stock option scheme during the financial year under review.

Debt-Equity: Debt-Equity ratio of the Company has increased to 9.34 as at March 31, 2021 as compared to 2.08 in the previous financial year. This ratio has increased due to increase in debt and decrease in Net Worth.

Net Worth (excluding Capital Reserve): The Net worth of the Company has decreased from Rs.4,403.06 crore to Rs.1,323.35 crore due to loss for the current year and shares issued during the financial year.

Cash Earnings per share (CEps): The Companys CEPS (before exceptional items) has decreased to Rs. (47.52) (without Impact of IND AS116) in current financial year in comparison to Rs.3.15 in the previous financial year. The Company CEPS has decreased due to decline in revenue and profitability on account of Covid-19 pandemic.

Earnings per share (Eps): The Companys EPS (before exceptional items) has decreased from Rs.0.67 in previous financial year to Rs (58.86) per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. The Company EPS has decreased due to decline in revenue and profitability on account of Covid-19 pandemic.