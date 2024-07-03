Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹20.68
Prev. Close₹19.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.99
Day's High₹20.79
Day's Low₹20.1
52 Week's High₹38
52 Week's Low₹11.15
Book Value₹-2.92
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)281.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.61
37.84
37.65
29.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
5.45
Reserves
-105.78
-55.78
-36.89
-93.28
Net Worth
-43.17
-17.94
0.75
-58.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
398.89
313.09
702.77
684.22
yoy growth (%)
27.4
-55.44
2.71
79.8
Raw materials
-237.41
-247.78
-438.31
-402.61
As % of sales
59.51
79.14
62.36
58.84
Employee costs
-65.71
-53.94
-87.24
-81.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
14.23
-103.23
-80.72
-26.09
Depreciation
-42.89
-56.78
-56.9
-0.41
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.01
-0.83
Working capital
157.27
-101.08
78.75
16.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.4
-55.44
2.71
79.8
Op profit growth
-82.56
-608.78
-164.92
810.82
EBIT growth
-153.99
69.74
77.59
4,430.37
Net profit growth
-113.79
27.84
199.72
1,252.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pankaj Bhargava
Independent Director
S Subramanian
Independent Director
Sridevi Badiga
Company Secretary
Smita Chowdhury
Additional Director
Harminder Sahni
Additional Director
Jacob Mathew
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Mahesh Shah
Additional Director
Anou Singhvi
Additional Director
Lynette Robert Monteiro
Summary
Praxis Home Retail Limited (PHRL) was originally incorporated on January 31, 2011 as GRN Energy Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to GRN Retail Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 21, 2016 by RoC. Furthermore, name of the Company was changed to Praxis Home Retail Private Limited on January 5, 2017 by RoC. The Company became a Public Company and the name of the Company got changed to Praxis Home Retail Limited in 2017-18.The Company is engaged in the business of home retailing through departmental stores under various formats across the country. The Company operates stores of home furniture and home fashion under the brand name of HomeTown and also operates the web portal (www.hometown.in) to drive online sales of furniture, furnishing products with wide range of assortment catering to large section of customers. The Company is present on leading market places likes Flipkart, Amazon and Pepperfry. The web portal in addition to offering rich information on design & modular solutions i.e Design & Build, Modular Kitchens & Wardrobes also helps in capturing details of potential customers to enable service closure by the physical stores. HomeTown as a one-stop shop continues to thrive focus on customer satisfaction while providing a wide range of furniture, home furnishing goods, design and build, other home related products and high quality services including
The Praxis Home Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Praxis Home Retail Ltd is ₹281.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Praxis Home Retail Ltd is 0 and -7.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Praxis Home Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Praxis Home Retail Ltd is ₹11.15 and ₹38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Praxis Home Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.12%, 3 Years at -17.25%, 1 Year at -34.00%, 6 Month at 34.60%, 3 Month at -26.37% and 1 Month at -10.77%.
