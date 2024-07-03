iifl-logo-icon 1
Praxis Home Retail Ltd Share Price

20.79
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:55 AM

  Open 20.68
  Day's High 20.79
  52 Wk High 38
  Prev. Close 19.8
  Day's Low 20.1
  52 Wk Low 11.15
  Turnover (lac) 10.99
  P/E 0
  Face Value 5
  Book Value -2.92
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 281.12
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Praxis Home Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

20.68

Prev. Close

19.8

Turnover(Lac.)

10.99

Day's High

20.79

Day's Low

20.1

52 Week's High

38

52 Week's Low

11.15

Book Value

-2.92

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

281.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Praxis Home Retail Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Praxis Home Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Praxis Home Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:03 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.25%

Non-Promoter- 2.25%

Institutions: 2.24%

Non-Institutions: 71.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Praxis Home Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.61

37.84

37.65

29.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

5.45

Reserves

-105.78

-55.78

-36.89

-93.28

Net Worth

-43.17

-17.94

0.75

-58.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

398.89

313.09

702.77

684.22

yoy growth (%)

27.4

-55.44

2.71

79.8

Raw materials

-237.41

-247.78

-438.31

-402.61

As % of sales

59.51

79.14

62.36

58.84

Employee costs

-65.71

-53.94

-87.24

-81.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

14.23

-103.23

-80.72

-26.09

Depreciation

-42.89

-56.78

-56.9

-0.41

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.01

-0.83

Working capital

157.27

-101.08

78.75

16.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.4

-55.44

2.71

79.8

Op profit growth

-82.56

-608.78

-164.92

810.82

EBIT growth

-153.99

69.74

77.59

4,430.37

Net profit growth

-113.79

27.84

199.72

1,252.97

No Record Found

Praxis Home Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Praxis Home Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pankaj Bhargava

Independent Director

S Subramanian

Independent Director

Sridevi Badiga

Company Secretary

Smita Chowdhury

Additional Director

Harminder Sahni

Additional Director

Jacob Mathew

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Mahesh Shah

Additional Director

Anou Singhvi

Additional Director

Lynette Robert Monteiro

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Praxis Home Retail Ltd

Summary

Praxis Home Retail Limited (PHRL) was originally incorporated on January 31, 2011 as GRN Energy Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to GRN Retail Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 21, 2016 by RoC. Furthermore, name of the Company was changed to Praxis Home Retail Private Limited on January 5, 2017 by RoC. The Company became a Public Company and the name of the Company got changed to Praxis Home Retail Limited in 2017-18.The Company is engaged in the business of home retailing through departmental stores under various formats across the country. The Company operates stores of home furniture and home fashion under the brand name of HomeTown and also operates the web portal (www.hometown.in) to drive online sales of furniture, furnishing products with wide range of assortment catering to large section of customers. The Company is present on leading market places likes Flipkart, Amazon and Pepperfry. The web portal in addition to offering rich information on design & modular solutions i.e Design & Build, Modular Kitchens & Wardrobes also helps in capturing details of potential customers to enable service closure by the physical stores. HomeTown as a one-stop shop continues to thrive focus on customer satisfaction while providing a wide range of furniture, home furnishing goods, design and build, other home related products and high quality services including
Company FAQs

What is the Praxis Home Retail Ltd share price today?

The Praxis Home Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Praxis Home Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Praxis Home Retail Ltd is ₹281.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Praxis Home Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Praxis Home Retail Ltd is 0 and -7.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Praxis Home Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Praxis Home Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Praxis Home Retail Ltd is ₹11.15 and ₹38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Praxis Home Retail Ltd?

Praxis Home Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.12%, 3 Years at -17.25%, 1 Year at -34.00%, 6 Month at 34.60%, 3 Month at -26.37% and 1 Month at -10.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Praxis Home Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Praxis Home Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.26 %
Institutions - 2.24 %
Public - 71.50 %

