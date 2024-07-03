Summary

Praxis Home Retail Limited (PHRL) was originally incorporated on January 31, 2011 as GRN Energy Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to GRN Retail Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 21, 2016 by RoC. Furthermore, name of the Company was changed to Praxis Home Retail Private Limited on January 5, 2017 by RoC. The Company became a Public Company and the name of the Company got changed to Praxis Home Retail Limited in 2017-18.The Company is engaged in the business of home retailing through departmental stores under various formats across the country. The Company operates stores of home furniture and home fashion under the brand name of HomeTown and also operates the web portal (www.hometown.in) to drive online sales of furniture, furnishing products with wide range of assortment catering to large section of customers. The Company is present on leading market places likes Flipkart, Amazon and Pepperfry. The web portal in addition to offering rich information on design & modular solutions i.e Design & Build, Modular Kitchens & Wardrobes also helps in capturing details of potential customers to enable service closure by the physical stores. HomeTown as a one-stop shop continues to thrive focus on customer satisfaction while providing a wide range of furniture, home furnishing goods, design and build, other home related products and high quality services including

