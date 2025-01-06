iifl-logo-icon 1
Praxis Home Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.79
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Praxis Home Retail Ltd

Praxis Home FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

14.23

-103.23

-80.72

-26.09

Depreciation

-42.89

-56.78

-56.9

-0.41

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.01

-0.83

Working capital

157.27

-101.08

78.75

16.57

Other operating items

Operating

128.61

-261.08

-58.88

-10.77

Capital expenditure

-25.72

-58.08

327.93

0.36

Free cash flow

102.89

-319.16

269.04

-10.41

Equity raised

-113.34

49.51

137.13

115.97

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

327.43

445.66

350.83

22.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

316.97

176

757.01

127.6

