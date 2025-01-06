Praxis Home Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
14.23
-103.23
-80.72
-26.09
Depreciation
-42.89
-56.78
-56.9
-0.41
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.01
-0.83
Working capital
157.27
-101.08
78.75
16.57
Other operating items
Operating
128.61
-261.08
-58.88
-10.77
Capital expenditure
-25.72
-58.08
327.93
0.36
Free cash flow
102.89
-319.16
269.04
-10.41
Equity raised
-113.34
49.51
137.13
115.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
327.43
445.66
350.83
22.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
316.97
176
757.01
127.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.