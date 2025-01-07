iifl-logo-icon 1
Praxis Home Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.68
(4.28%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

398.89

313.09

702.77

684.22

yoy growth (%)

27.4

-55.44

2.71

79.8

Raw materials

-237.41

-247.78

-438.31

-402.61

As % of sales

59.51

79.14

62.36

58.84

Employee costs

-65.71

-53.94

-87.24

-81.42

As % of sales

16.47

17.22

12.41

11.89

Other costs

-109.32

-89.16

-161.93

-223.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.4

28.47

23.04

32.7

Operating profit

-13.56

-77.8

15.29

-23.55

OPM

-3.39

-24.84

2.17

-3.44

Depreciation

-42.89

-56.78

-56.9

-0.41

Interest expense

-23.02

-34.22

-40.06

-3.2

Other income

93.71

65.57

0.95

1.07

Profit before tax

14.23

-103.23

-80.72

-26.09

Taxes

0

0.01

-0.01

-0.83

Tax rate

0

-0.01

0.01

3.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.23

-103.22

-80.73

-26.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.23

-103.22

-80.73

-26.93

yoy growth (%)

-113.79

27.84

199.72

1,252.97

NPM

3.56

-32.96

-11.48

-3.93

