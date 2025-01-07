Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
398.89
313.09
702.77
684.22
yoy growth (%)
27.4
-55.44
2.71
79.8
Raw materials
-237.41
-247.78
-438.31
-402.61
As % of sales
59.51
79.14
62.36
58.84
Employee costs
-65.71
-53.94
-87.24
-81.42
As % of sales
16.47
17.22
12.41
11.89
Other costs
-109.32
-89.16
-161.93
-223.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.4
28.47
23.04
32.7
Operating profit
-13.56
-77.8
15.29
-23.55
OPM
-3.39
-24.84
2.17
-3.44
Depreciation
-42.89
-56.78
-56.9
-0.41
Interest expense
-23.02
-34.22
-40.06
-3.2
Other income
93.71
65.57
0.95
1.07
Profit before tax
14.23
-103.23
-80.72
-26.09
Taxes
0
0.01
-0.01
-0.83
Tax rate
0
-0.01
0.01
3.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.23
-103.22
-80.73
-26.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.23
-103.22
-80.73
-26.93
yoy growth (%)
-113.79
27.84
199.72
1,252.97
NPM
3.56
-32.96
-11.48
-3.93
