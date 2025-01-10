Praxis Home Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.61
37.84
37.65
29.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
5.45
Reserves
-105.78
-55.78
-36.89
-93.28
Net Worth
-43.17
-17.94
0.75
-58.59
Minority Interest
Debt
186.1
157.4
208.2
244.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
142.93
139.46
208.96
186.3
Fixed Assets
120.52
115.33
106.05
143.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.41
22.3
96.37
38.14
Inventories
59.61
70.14
143.45
101.52
Inventory Days
131.26
118.34
Sundry Debtors
0.29
1.44
0.08
12.04
Debtor Days
0.07
14.03
Other Current Assets
138.99
127.44
154.94
145.4
Sundry Creditors
-145.26
-142.54
-169.71
-151.92
Creditor Days
155.29
177.1
Other Current Liabilities
-33.22
-34.18
-32.39
-68.9
Cash
1.99
1.82
6.53
4.86
Total Assets
142.92
139.45
208.95
186.31
