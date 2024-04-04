Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/04/2024) Proceeding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Praxis Home Retail Limited. Scrutinisers Report Intimation of Approval of New Employee Stock Option Scheme titled Praxis Employee Stock Option Plan 2024(ESOP Plan 2024 /Plan) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.04.2024)