Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Praxis Home Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and raising of funds through one or more modes. The Board approved the Rights Issue and authorised Committee of Directors to decide various ancillary and incidental matters with respect to Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Praxis Home Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday August 08 2024 inter-alia to consider and evaluate proposals for raising of funds through one or more permissible mechanisms as may be deemed appropriate by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 In continuation of our earlier intimations dated August 2, 2024, please be informed that the meeting of the Board scheduled on August 8, 2024 is now rescheduled and will be held on August 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Praxis Home Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Praxis Home Retail Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Friday July 12 2024 Board Meeting schedule to be held on July 12, 2024 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and the stock exchanges will be informed about the revised date for holding the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

Praxis Home Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and all other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Praxis Home Retail Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 21 2024 (the Meeting) inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Praxis Home Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the earlier announcement dated May 13, 2024, pursuant to Reg 29(1)(a) and all other applicable Reg, if any, of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 is now re-scheduled on Thursday, May 23, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Further as informed earlier, as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, pursuant to the SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company for designated persons of company defined under the code, has already been closed from April 01, 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of publication of the said Financial Results of the Company i.e. May 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024) Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting of Praxis Home Retail Limited Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 We submit herewith the enclosed statement on impact of Audit Qualification for the Auditors Report with modified opinion, pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Praxis Home Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and all other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday March 29 2024 inter-alia to consider and evaluate proposals for raising of funds by the Company in one or more tranches through one or more permissible mechanisms as may be deemed appropriate by the Board by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities including share warrants convertible into Equity Shares of the Company and/or any other equity based instruments / securities through private placement or on rights or preferential issue basis or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof and other matters related/ incidental thereto as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company including the approval of the shareholders of the Company wherever required. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Issuance of Convertible Warrants (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Clarification Letter for clerical and typographical error in the Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024