Summary

Hindware Home Innovation Limited (Formerly known as Somany Home Innovation Limited) was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of HSIL Limited in India on September 28, 2017 in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company name was then changed from Somany Home Innovation Limited to Hindware Home Innovation Limited with effect from 23 May, 2022. The Company is into the business of selling and trading of Consumer products and Retail business.SHIL houses the Consumer Appliance business and offers a range of innovative products across kitchen appliances, sinks, air coolers, water purifiers, and ceiling and pedestal fans categories. It has presence in kitchen and furniture fittings segment in collaboration with the Italian Company, Formenti & Giovenzana under the brand FGV Powered by Hindware. It offers furniture and interior products under the brand EVOK by Hindware. It offer a versatile range of best-in-class sanitary ware, faucets plastic pipes and fittings, overhead water storage tanks, column pipes and premium tiles housed under Brilloca Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SHIL.In the Retail business, the Company offer specialty home interior products through modern format stores and digital platforms under the brand EVOK by Hindware. It has a strong online presence through www.evok.in, operated by the wholly owned subsidiary, Hindware Home Retail Pvt. Ltd. It is present on prominent multi-brand furniture marketplaces, such as Pepperfry, Urban Ladder, Flipkart and Amazon. EVOK is

