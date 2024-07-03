iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd Share Price

272.6
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open288.8
  • Day's High289.4
  • 52 Wk High494.3
  • Prev. Close286.05
  • Day's Low270.5
  • 52 Wk Low 249.35
  • Turnover (lac)132.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value38.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,280.2
  • Div. Yield0.12
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

288.8

Prev. Close

286.05

Turnover(Lac.)

132.07

Day's High

289.4

Day's Low

270.5

52 Week's High

494.3

52 Week's Low

249.35

Book Value

38.59

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,280.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.12

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:15 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.54%

Non-Promoter- 12.51%

Institutions: 12.51%

Non-Institutions: 34.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.46

14.46

14.46

14.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.62

112.09

101.54

94.56

Net Worth

87.08

126.55

116

109.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

491.28

503.11

451.43

0

yoy growth (%)

-2.35

11.44

0

0

Raw materials

-316.39

-327.72

-285.17

0

As % of sales

64.4

65.14

63.17

0

Employee costs

-54.34

-50.47

-49.77

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

17.26

1.31

2.54

-0.12

Depreciation

-14.11

-15.38

-21.83

0

Tax paid

-4.58

-17.41

6.24

0

Working capital

17.11

22.8

10.22

140.27

Other operating items

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,776.31

2,873.27

2,293.63

1,775.21

1,613.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,776.31

2,873.27

2,293.63

1,775.21

1,613.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.56

34.63

130.16

18.07

24.31

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Sandip Somany

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Jaipuria

Independent Non Exe. Director

N G Khaitan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Salil Bhandari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anisha Motwani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

G L Sultania

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

Summary

Hindware Home Innovation Limited (Formerly known as Somany Home Innovation Limited) was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of HSIL Limited in India on September 28, 2017 in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company name was then changed from Somany Home Innovation Limited to Hindware Home Innovation Limited with effect from 23 May, 2022. The Company is into the business of selling and trading of Consumer products and Retail business.SHIL houses the Consumer Appliance business and offers a range of innovative products across kitchen appliances, sinks, air coolers, water purifiers, and ceiling and pedestal fans categories. It has presence in kitchen and furniture fittings segment in collaboration with the Italian Company, Formenti & Giovenzana under the brand FGV Powered by Hindware. It offers furniture and interior products under the brand EVOK by Hindware. It offer a versatile range of best-in-class sanitary ware, faucets plastic pipes and fittings, overhead water storage tanks, column pipes and premium tiles housed under Brilloca Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SHIL.In the Retail business, the Company offer specialty home interior products through modern format stores and digital platforms under the brand EVOK by Hindware. It has a strong online presence through www.evok.in, operated by the wholly owned subsidiary, Hindware Home Retail Pvt. Ltd. It is present on prominent multi-brand furniture marketplaces, such as Pepperfry, Urban Ladder, Flipkart and Amazon. EVOK is
Company FAQs

What is the Hindware Home Innovation Ltd share price today?

The Hindware Home Innovation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd is ₹2280.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd is 0 and 7.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindware Home Innovation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd is ₹249.35 and ₹494.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd?

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.05%, 3 Years at -11.05%, 1 Year at -40.45%, 6 Month at -34.26%, 3 Month at -2.99% and 1 Month at -2.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.54 %
Institutions - 12.51 %
Public - 34.94 %

