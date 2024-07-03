Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹288.8
Prev. Close₹286.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹132.07
Day's High₹289.4
Day's Low₹270.5
52 Week's High₹494.3
52 Week's Low₹249.35
Book Value₹38.59
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,280.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.46
14.46
14.46
14.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.62
112.09
101.54
94.56
Net Worth
87.08
126.55
116
109.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
491.28
503.11
451.43
0
yoy growth (%)
-2.35
11.44
0
0
Raw materials
-316.39
-327.72
-285.17
0
As % of sales
64.4
65.14
63.17
0
Employee costs
-54.34
-50.47
-49.77
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
17.26
1.31
2.54
-0.12
Depreciation
-14.11
-15.38
-21.83
0
Tax paid
-4.58
-17.41
6.24
0
Working capital
17.11
22.8
10.22
140.27
Other operating items
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,776.31
2,873.27
2,293.63
1,775.21
1,613.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,776.31
2,873.27
2,293.63
1,775.21
1,613.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.56
34.63
130.16
18.07
24.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Sandip Somany
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Jaipuria
Independent Non Exe. Director
N G Khaitan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Salil Bhandari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anisha Motwani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
G L Sultania
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
Summary
Hindware Home Innovation Limited (Formerly known as Somany Home Innovation Limited) was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of HSIL Limited in India on September 28, 2017 in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company name was then changed from Somany Home Innovation Limited to Hindware Home Innovation Limited with effect from 23 May, 2022. The Company is into the business of selling and trading of Consumer products and Retail business.SHIL houses the Consumer Appliance business and offers a range of innovative products across kitchen appliances, sinks, air coolers, water purifiers, and ceiling and pedestal fans categories. It has presence in kitchen and furniture fittings segment in collaboration with the Italian Company, Formenti & Giovenzana under the brand FGV Powered by Hindware. It offers furniture and interior products under the brand EVOK by Hindware. It offer a versatile range of best-in-class sanitary ware, faucets plastic pipes and fittings, overhead water storage tanks, column pipes and premium tiles housed under Brilloca Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SHIL.In the Retail business, the Company offer specialty home interior products through modern format stores and digital platforms under the brand EVOK by Hindware. It has a strong online presence through www.evok.in, operated by the wholly owned subsidiary, Hindware Home Retail Pvt. Ltd. It is present on prominent multi-brand furniture marketplaces, such as Pepperfry, Urban Ladder, Flipkart and Amazon. EVOK is
The Hindware Home Innovation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd is ₹2280.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd is 0 and 7.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindware Home Innovation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd is ₹249.35 and ₹494.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.05%, 3 Years at -11.05%, 1 Year at -40.45%, 6 Month at -34.26%, 3 Month at -2.99% and 1 Month at -2.31%.
