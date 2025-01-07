iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

275.05
(2.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

491.28

503.11

451.43

0

yoy growth (%)

-2.35

11.44

0

0

Raw materials

-316.39

-327.72

-285.17

0

As % of sales

64.4

65.14

63.17

0

Employee costs

-54.34

-50.47

-49.77

0

As % of sales

11.06

10.03

11.02

0

Other costs

-107.87

-97.75

-108.04

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.95

19.43

23.93

0

Operating profit

12.65

27.14

8.44

-0.12

OPM

2.57

5.39

1.87

0

Depreciation

-14.11

-15.38

-21.83

0

Interest expense

-16.22

-14.94

-13.12

0

Other income

34.94

4.49

29.06

0

Profit before tax

17.26

1.31

2.54

-0.12

Taxes

-4.58

-17.41

6.24

0

Tax rate

-26.52

-1,321.37

245.58

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.68

-16.1

8.78

-0.12

Exceptional items

0

34.74

0

0

Net profit

12.68

18.64

8.78

-0.12

yoy growth (%)

-31.94

112.29

-6,870.98

158.01

NPM

2.58

3.7

1.94

0

Hindware Home In : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.