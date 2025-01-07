Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
491.28
503.11
451.43
0
yoy growth (%)
-2.35
11.44
0
0
Raw materials
-316.39
-327.72
-285.17
0
As % of sales
64.4
65.14
63.17
0
Employee costs
-54.34
-50.47
-49.77
0
As % of sales
11.06
10.03
11.02
0
Other costs
-107.87
-97.75
-108.04
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.95
19.43
23.93
0
Operating profit
12.65
27.14
8.44
-0.12
OPM
2.57
5.39
1.87
0
Depreciation
-14.11
-15.38
-21.83
0
Interest expense
-16.22
-14.94
-13.12
0
Other income
34.94
4.49
29.06
0
Profit before tax
17.26
1.31
2.54
-0.12
Taxes
-4.58
-17.41
6.24
0
Tax rate
-26.52
-1,321.37
245.58
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.68
-16.1
8.78
-0.12
Exceptional items
0
34.74
0
0
Net profit
12.68
18.64
8.78
-0.12
yoy growth (%)
-31.94
112.29
-6,870.98
158.01
NPM
2.58
3.7
1.94
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.