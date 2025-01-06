Hindware Home Innovation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
17.26
1.31
2.54
-0.12
Depreciation
-14.11
-15.38
-21.83
0
Tax paid
-4.58
-17.41
6.24
0
Working capital
17.11
22.8
10.22
140.27
Other operating items
Operating
15.68
-8.68
-2.82
140.14
Capital expenditure
47.34
-32.37
55.17
63.04
Free cash flow
63.02
-41.05
52.34
203.18
Equity raised
183.41
152.5
135.66
82.29
Investing
27.6
0
0.2
1.57
Financing
150.24
7.06
19.12
118.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
424.28
118.52
207.32
405.85
