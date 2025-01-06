iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

268.95
(-5.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

Hindware Home In FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

17.26

1.31

2.54

-0.12

Depreciation

-14.11

-15.38

-21.83

0

Tax paid

-4.58

-17.41

6.24

0

Working capital

17.11

22.8

10.22

140.27

Other operating items

Operating

15.68

-8.68

-2.82

140.14

Capital expenditure

47.34

-32.37

55.17

63.04

Free cash flow

63.02

-41.05

52.34

203.18

Equity raised

183.41

152.5

135.66

82.29

Investing

27.6

0

0.2

1.57

Financing

150.24

7.06

19.12

118.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

424.28

118.52

207.32

405.85

