Hindware Home Innovation Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.46
14.46
14.46
14.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.62
112.09
101.54
94.56
Net Worth
87.08
126.55
116
109.02
Minority Interest
Debt
195.05
178.57
224.93
144.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
282.13
305.12
340.93
253.59
Fixed Assets
78.47
95.84
92.84
50.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
62.25
38.94
29.47
1.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.11
18.62
22.63
23.81
Networking Capital
94.61
150.55
193.31
175.82
Inventories
113.28
120.95
143.05
113.78
Inventory Days
106.27
82.54
Sundry Debtors
103.72
138.6
140.18
158.22
Debtor Days
104.14
114.78
Other Current Assets
49.21
57.01
75.79
95.47
Sundry Creditors
-70.92
-77.78
-81.37
-99.98
Creditor Days
60.45
72.53
Other Current Liabilities
-100.68
-88.23
-84.34
-91.67
Cash
10.72
1.16
2.67
1.97
Total Assets
282.16
305.11
340.92
253.59
