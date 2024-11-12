Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Hindware Home Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that 46th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024. PFA herewith the outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

In furtherance to our letter dated October 18, 2024, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. October 24, 2024, inter alia, approved and adopted the Letter of Offer, Abridged Letter of Offer, Rights Entitlement Letter, Common Application Form and other issue related materials to be filed with BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and will be dispatched to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date i.e., October 25, 2024 in due course. Read less..

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Hindware Home Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board will be held on Friday October 18 2024 inter alia to consider discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue. Hindware Home Innovation Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 18, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on Rights basis in the ratio of 119 (One hundred nineteen) Rights equity shares for every 758 (Seven hundred fifty eight) fully paid up Equity shares held on the Record date. Issue Price is 220 per share. The Record date is Friday, 25th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

PFA herewith the intimation regarding Right issue.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Hindware Home Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR and in furtherance to our letter dated 9th August 2024 regarding approval of the Board of Directors for raising of funds through issuance equity shares of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 205 Crores on Rights Issue basis an intimation is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday 2nd September 2024 to consider the proposal to enhance the quantum of rights issue as may be decided by the Board subject to requisite approvals as may be required under the applicable law. You are requested to take this information on record. With reference to the captioned subject and in continuation to our earlier letter dated 9th August, 2024 regarding approval of fund raising through rights issue basis, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 2nd September, 2024 has, inter alia, approved to enhance the quantum of raising of funds, through issuance and allotment of equity shares of the Company of face value Rs. 2 each (Rupee Two Only) (Equity Shares) on rights issue basis, from INR 205,00,00,000 Crores (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Five Crores only) (as approved by the Board in its meeting held on 9th August, 2024) to an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 250,00,00,000 Crores (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty Crores only) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Hindware Home Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that 43rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 9th August 2024 for considering inter-alia the following matters: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results together with Segment wise Revenue and Results Segment wise Assets and Liabilities for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the Chairman. You are requested to take this information on records. PFA the outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Hindware Home Innovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that 42nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 for considering inter-alia the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results together with Segment wise Revenue and Results Segment wise Assets and Liabilities for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the Chairman. PFA herewith the outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024