Osia Hyper Retail Ltd Share Price

30
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High31.23
  • 52 Wk High78.15
  • Prev. Close30.62
  • Day's Low30
  • 52 Wk Low 21.07
  • Turnover (lac)54.2
  • P/E20.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value15.76
  • EPS1.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)397.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

0

Prev. Close

30.62

Turnover(Lac.)

54.2

Day's High

31.23

Day's Low

30

52 Week's High

78.15

52 Week's Low

21.07

Book Value

15.76

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

397.87

P/E

20.55

EPS

1.49

Divi. Yield

0

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 51.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.55

10.31

5.95

5.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

185.79

102.59

85.4

76.36

Net Worth

199.34

112.9

91.35

82.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

315.81

341.29

230.38

141.38

yoy growth (%)

-7.46

48.13

62.95

49.25

Raw materials

-244.9

-261.79

-174.36

-107.71

As % of sales

77.54

76.7

75.68

76.19

Employee costs

-19.19

-21.9

-13.7

-8.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.82

12.04

11.84

8.18

Depreciation

-3.94

-2.95

-2.24

-1.29

Tax paid

-2.4

-3.58

-3.5

-2.56

Working capital

37.2

37.88

21.97

8.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.46

48.13

62.95

49.25

Op profit growth

3.7

-9.59

53.65

230.76

EBIT growth

-12.69

-6.49

51.19

220.84

Net profit growth

-35.92

4.41

44.43

493.68

No Record Found

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Osia Hyper Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dhirendra Gautam Chopra

Executive Director

Kavita Dhirendra Chopra

Director

Pranay Harakchand Jain

Independent Director

Chetan Damji Sangoi

Independent Director

HEMEN HIRENKUMAR JOSHI

Independent Director

Alpesh Bhailalbhai Gandhi

Company Secretary

Yusuf Rupawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Osia Hyper Retail Ltd

Summary

Osia Hyper Retail Limited was originally incorporated in Ahmedabad as Mapple Exim Private Limited on October 18, 2013. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Mapple Exim Limited on August 08, 2017. Further, the name of the company was from Mapple Exim Limited to Osia Hyper Retail Limited with effect from September 13, 2017. Osia Hyper Retail is an emerging supermarket chain with a focus on value retailing. The Company opened its first store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2014, in the name of Osia Hypermart. It works on the same economy model as other various retail showroom chains. The Company has 11 stores with retail business located across various cities in Gujarat. The Osia Hypermart stores have various divisions to meet the fluctuated shopping needs of customers. These incorporate Menswear, Womens wear, Kids wear, Footwear, Cosmetics, Perfumes and Handbags, Household Accessories, lingerie, Gifts, Groceries, crockery, etc under one rooftop. The Company will enhance the democratized shopping in Gujarat and is so much more than a hypermarket. Its stores have over thousands of products under a single roof that will cater to every need of a family and making Osia Hypermart publics favorite shopping destination with a modern ambience and with the feel of a large retail mall. At store, the customers will get the best products at the best prices - From apparel to general merchandise like plastics, home furnishing, utensils, cr
Company FAQs

What is the Osia Hyper Retail Ltd share price today?

The Osia Hyper Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30 today.

What is the Market Cap of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd is ₹397.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd is 20.55 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Osia Hyper Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd is ₹21.07 and ₹78.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd?

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.15%, 3 Years at 26.85%, 1 Year at -40.83%, 6 Month at 35.01%, 3 Month at -34.22% and 1 Month at -14.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.16 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 51.75 %

