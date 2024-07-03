SectorRetail
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹30.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹54.2
Day's High₹31.23
Day's Low₹30
52 Week's High₹78.15
52 Week's Low₹21.07
Book Value₹15.76
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)397.87
P/E20.55
EPS1.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.55
10.31
5.95
5.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
185.79
102.59
85.4
76.36
Net Worth
199.34
112.9
91.35
82.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
315.81
341.29
230.38
141.38
yoy growth (%)
-7.46
48.13
62.95
49.25
Raw materials
-244.9
-261.79
-174.36
-107.71
As % of sales
77.54
76.7
75.68
76.19
Employee costs
-19.19
-21.9
-13.7
-8.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.82
12.04
11.84
8.18
Depreciation
-3.94
-2.95
-2.24
-1.29
Tax paid
-2.4
-3.58
-3.5
-2.56
Working capital
37.2
37.88
21.97
8.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.46
48.13
62.95
49.25
Op profit growth
3.7
-9.59
53.65
230.76
EBIT growth
-12.69
-6.49
51.19
220.84
Net profit growth
-35.92
4.41
44.43
493.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dhirendra Gautam Chopra
Executive Director
Kavita Dhirendra Chopra
Director
Pranay Harakchand Jain
Independent Director
Chetan Damji Sangoi
Independent Director
HEMEN HIRENKUMAR JOSHI
Independent Director
Alpesh Bhailalbhai Gandhi
Company Secretary
Yusuf Rupawala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Osia Hyper Retail Limited was originally incorporated in Ahmedabad as Mapple Exim Private Limited on October 18, 2013. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Mapple Exim Limited on August 08, 2017. Further, the name of the company was from Mapple Exim Limited to Osia Hyper Retail Limited with effect from September 13, 2017. Osia Hyper Retail is an emerging supermarket chain with a focus on value retailing. The Company opened its first store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2014, in the name of Osia Hypermart. It works on the same economy model as other various retail showroom chains. The Company has 11 stores with retail business located across various cities in Gujarat. The Osia Hypermart stores have various divisions to meet the fluctuated shopping needs of customers. These incorporate Menswear, Womens wear, Kids wear, Footwear, Cosmetics, Perfumes and Handbags, Household Accessories, lingerie, Gifts, Groceries, crockery, etc under one rooftop. The Company will enhance the democratized shopping in Gujarat and is so much more than a hypermarket. Its stores have over thousands of products under a single roof that will cater to every need of a family and making Osia Hypermart publics favorite shopping destination with a modern ambience and with the feel of a large retail mall. At store, the customers will get the best products at the best prices - From apparel to general merchandise like plastics, home furnishing, utensils, cr
Read More
The Osia Hyper Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd is ₹397.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd is 20.55 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Osia Hyper Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Osia Hyper Retail Ltd is ₹21.07 and ₹78.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Osia Hyper Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.15%, 3 Years at 26.85%, 1 Year at -40.83%, 6 Month at 35.01%, 3 Month at -34.22% and 1 Month at -14.87%.
