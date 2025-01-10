Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
48.15%
48.15%
48.33%
50.79%
58.18%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.09%
0.03%
12.36%
8.08%
4.84%
Non-Institutions
51.74%
51.8%
39.3%
41.12%
36.96%
Total Non-Promoter
51.84%
51.84%
51.66%
49.2%
41.81%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
