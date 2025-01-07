iifl-logo-icon 1
Osia Hyper Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.6
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Osia Hyper Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

315.81

341.29

230.38

141.38

yoy growth (%)

-7.46

48.13

62.95

49.25

Raw materials

-244.9

-261.79

-174.36

-107.71

As % of sales

77.54

76.7

75.68

76.19

Employee costs

-19.19

-21.9

-13.7

-8.85

As % of sales

6.07

6.41

5.94

6.26

Other costs

-35.93

-42.38

-25.49

-13.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.37

12.41

11.06

9.79

Operating profit

15.77

15.21

16.82

10.95

OPM

4.99

4.45

7.3

7.74

Depreciation

-3.94

-2.95

-2.24

-1.29

Interest expense

-5.15

-2.81

-4.04

-2.33

Other income

1.14

2.59

1.3

0.85

Profit before tax

7.82

12.04

11.84

8.18

Taxes

-2.4

-3.58

-3.5

-2.56

Tax rate

-30.69

-29.74

-29.58

-31.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.42

8.46

8.34

5.61

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.23

0

Net profit

5.42

8.46

8.1

5.61

yoy growth (%)

-35.92

4.41

44.43

493.68

NPM

1.71

2.47

3.51

3.96

