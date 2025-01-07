Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
315.81
341.29
230.38
141.38
yoy growth (%)
-7.46
48.13
62.95
49.25
Raw materials
-244.9
-261.79
-174.36
-107.71
As % of sales
77.54
76.7
75.68
76.19
Employee costs
-19.19
-21.9
-13.7
-8.85
As % of sales
6.07
6.41
5.94
6.26
Other costs
-35.93
-42.38
-25.49
-13.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.37
12.41
11.06
9.79
Operating profit
15.77
15.21
16.82
10.95
OPM
4.99
4.45
7.3
7.74
Depreciation
-3.94
-2.95
-2.24
-1.29
Interest expense
-5.15
-2.81
-4.04
-2.33
Other income
1.14
2.59
1.3
0.85
Profit before tax
7.82
12.04
11.84
8.18
Taxes
-2.4
-3.58
-3.5
-2.56
Tax rate
-30.69
-29.74
-29.58
-31.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.42
8.46
8.34
5.61
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.23
0
Net profit
5.42
8.46
8.1
5.61
yoy growth (%)
-35.92
4.41
44.43
493.68
NPM
1.71
2.47
3.51
3.96
