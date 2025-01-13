Osia Hyper Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.55
10.31
5.95
5.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
185.79
102.59
85.4
76.36
Net Worth
199.34
112.9
91.35
82.31
Minority Interest
Debt
123.99
124.4
78.15
51.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.77
0.86
0.77
0.5
Total Liabilities
324.1
238.16
170.27
134.6
Fixed Assets
71.92
65.24
53.63
34.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
208.44
155.62
114.58
95.99
Inventories
281.96
269.05
237.33
166.15
Inventory Days
192.02
Sundry Debtors
67.92
43.11
42.05
27.4
Debtor Days
31.66
Other Current Assets
82.01
40.79
46.06
29.35
Sundry Creditors
-96.44
-81.83
-124.56
-92.56
Creditor Days
106.97
Other Current Liabilities
-127.01
-115.5
-86.3
-34.35
Cash
43.73
17.3
2.05
3.82
Total Assets
324.09
238.16
170.26
134.6
