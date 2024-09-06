The Board of Directors has fixed the day, date, time and place for the 11 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Board decided that the 11 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 19 September, 2024 at 02:00 PM at registered office of the Company Situated at Basement Store 1, 4D Square, Opp. IT Eng College, Nr. D-Mart, Visat Gandhinagar Highway, Motera, Ahmedabad-380005, Gujarat, India, 380005. Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024) Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)