|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on August 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 05, 2024 AND SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON JUNE 30, 2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATION, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Appointment of M/s. SCS AND CO. LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 22, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 0 : 0, i.e 0 Equity Shares for every 0 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 0 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 15, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
