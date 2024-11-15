Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on August 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 05, 2024 AND SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON JUNE 30, 2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATION, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Intimation of Appointment of M/s. SCS AND CO. LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 19, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

To consider Fund Raising Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 22, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 0 : 0, i.e 0 Equity Shares for every 0 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 0 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 15, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024