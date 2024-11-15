iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd Board Meeting

30.69
(1.66%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:18:42 PM

Osia Hyper Reta. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on August 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 05, 2024 AND SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON JUNE 30, 2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATION, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Intimation of Appointment of M/s. SCS AND CO. LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 29, 2024.
Board Meeting19 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 19, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
To consider Fund Raising Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 22, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 0 : 0, i.e 0 Equity Shares for every 0 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 0 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024.
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 15, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Osia Hyper Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Osia Hyper Reta.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Osia Hyper Retail Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.