Osia Hyper Retail Ltd Summary

Osia Hyper Retail Limited was originally incorporated in Ahmedabad as Mapple Exim Private Limited on October 18, 2013. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Mapple Exim Limited on August 08, 2017. Further, the name of the company was from Mapple Exim Limited to Osia Hyper Retail Limited with effect from September 13, 2017. Osia Hyper Retail is an emerging supermarket chain with a focus on value retailing. The Company opened its first store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2014, in the name of Osia Hypermart. It works on the same economy model as other various retail showroom chains. The Company has 11 stores with retail business located across various cities in Gujarat. The Osia Hypermart stores have various divisions to meet the fluctuated shopping needs of customers. These incorporate Menswear, Womens wear, Kids wear, Footwear, Cosmetics, Perfumes and Handbags, Household Accessories, lingerie, Gifts, Groceries, crockery, etc under one rooftop. The Company will enhance the democratized shopping in Gujarat and is so much more than a hypermarket. Its stores have over thousands of products under a single roof that will cater to every need of a family and making Osia Hypermart publics favorite shopping destination with a modern ambience and with the feel of a large retail mall. At store, the customers will get the best products at the best prices - From apparel to general merchandise like plastics, home furnishing, utensils, crockery, cutlery, sports & outdoors, home appliances, home & kitchenware, game & consoles, innerwear & lingerie, Baby product & Kids, garments and many more. Osia Hypermart is the destination where the customers can get products available at prices lower than MRP, setting a new level of standard in price, convenience and quality. The organization would like to extend quickly with comparative arrangement stores that offer a fine balance amongst Quality and Cost retailing. Company is also planning to trade Wholesale, which will boost-up the growth of company and increase the scope of business and also Bulk trade with other retail stores and competitors to increase their client coverage. The total concept and idea of shopping has undergone a vast drawing change in terms of format and consumer buying behavior, ushering in a revolution in shopping in India. The Company came out with an IPO of 15,78,400 Fresh Issue Equity Shares by raising money from public through equity funds aggregating to Rs 39.78 Crores in March, 2019.