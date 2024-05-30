To the Members of Osia Hyper Retail Limited Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Osia Hyper Retail Limited {"the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss {including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 othe Act read with the Companies {Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended {"Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date,

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing {"SA"s)specified under section 143{10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements underthe provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described belowto be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

s. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Inventory Our audit included, but not limited to, the following audit procedures over Inventory allowances: Inventory was considered as a key audit matter due to volume and value of the Inventory. According to the companys policy, inventories are valued at the lower of cost or net realizable value. - Understood the management process for physical counts and evaluated whether such processes are consistently followed. Management adopts cyclical physical verification of inventory which is a complex exercise owing to the nature of the inventory and multiple locations covered by such cyclical counts. - Evaluated design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls implemented around above mentioned processes throughout the year. Considering the complexities involved in cyclical physical verification of inventory and specific management judgements and estimates required with respect to slow moving and obsolete inventory, allowances for inventory was determined to be a key audit matter. - Inspected the managements inventory count records and observed physical inventory verification for selected locations. - Tested the roll forward of the cyclical counts performed by the management for locations where such counts were performed before the year end.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5} of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, includingthe Accounting Standards (AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and usingthe going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3}(i} of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to ceaseto continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issuedby the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of theCompanies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the mattersspecified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph h(vi) below, on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and accordingtothe information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and tothe best of our information and accordingto the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as Contingent Liability in Note No.30 in its financial statement

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred tothe Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For SPJV & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 116884W CA Manoj Jain Partner M.no.409062 Date : 30.05.2024 Place: Ahmedabad UDIN : 24409062BKFVWE3682

Annexure A

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements".

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records i.e. showing

full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment for the financial year ended 31st March 2024;

(B) The company has no intangible assets as at 31st March 2024;

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification, however, reports of such verification is not provided to us;

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statementsare held in the name of the company, except the following:-

Description of Property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company NIL

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records, however, reports of such verification were not provided to us.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks orfinancial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company in respect of following:

(c)

Particulars Qtr/Month As per Books (In Lacs) As per Statement (In Lacs) Reason of difference All Stock (Raw Material, Chemicals, Fuel, Packing, W.I.P., Stores & Spares) & Book Debts & Other Current Assets Qtr-1 (QMS-1) 36,816 39,090 Due to Unaudited figure & Changes in Schedule of Balance Sheet. All Stock (Raw Material, Chemicals, Fuel, Packing, W.I.P., Stores & Spares) & Book Debts & Other Current Assets Qtr-2 (QMS-1) 42,721 45,596 Due to Unaudited figure & Changes in Schedule of Balance Sheet All Stock (Raw Material, Chemicals, Fuel, Packing, W.I.P., Stores & Spares) & Book Debts & Other Current Assets Qtr-3 (QMS-1) 40,003 46,960 Due to Unaudited figure & Changes in Schedule of Balance Sheet All Stock (Raw Material, Chemicals, Fuel, Packing, W.I.P., Stores & Spares) & Book Debts & Other Current Assets Qtr-4 (QMS-1) 46,346 46,346 N.A.

(iii) (a) During the year the company has not made investments in, nor

provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

(d) Since the term of arrangement do not stipulate any repayment schedule we are unable to comment whether the amount is overdue or not.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties except following:

Name of Party Amount renewed or extended % of total loan Remark, if any Nil

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions

of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with except non-charging of interest on the loan.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

(vii) (a) According to the records made available to us, company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities with some delay and have paid the required interest on the same. According to the information and explanation given to us, the details of outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are given below:

Nature of Statutory Dues Amount (in INR) ESI 2,54,428/- Employyes Professional Tax 19,49,117/- TDS 1,92,79,796/-

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on 31st March2024 on account of any dispute:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Income Tax IT Matters under dispute (excluding Interest) RS. 25.23 Lacs AY 2017-18 CIT (A) Income Tax IT Matters under dispute (excluding Interest) RS. 44.71 Lacs AY 2018-19 CIT (A) Income Tax IT Matters under dispute (excluding Interest) RS. 67.08 Lacs AY 2020-21 CIT (A) Income Tax IT Matters under dispute (excluding Interest) RS. 22.73 Lacs AY 2021-22 CIT (A) Income Tax IT Matters under dispute (excluding Interest) RS. 239.70 Lacs AY 2022-23 CIT (A)

(i) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no transactions recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repaymentof loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interestthereon to any lender. Except following lenders (ifapplicable).

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender* Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Nil

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained, except for:

Nature of the fund raised Name of the lender Amount diverted (Rs.) Purpose for which amount was sanctioned Purpose for which amount was utilized Remarks Nil

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, funds raised on shortterm basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures,

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during

the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint

ventures or associate companies.

(viif) (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and have complied with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act 2013. Funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

1. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company

(ix) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause xii is not applicable on the company.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements,

(xi) (a) Except to observation laid out in Annexure-C, in our opinion company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate to size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xiii) (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xiv) Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xv) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xvi) On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

(xvii) Based on our examination, there is no unspent amount pending with respect to Corporate Social Responsbility.

(xviii) The company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence this clause is not applicable.

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause fi) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Osia Hyper Retail Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

Except to observation laid out in Annexure-C, in our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, includingthe possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For SPJV & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 116884W CA Manoj Jain Partner M.no.409062 Date : 30.05.2024 Place: Ahmedabad UDIN : 24409062BKFVWE3682

Annexure-C

Forming inherent part of Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Osia Hyper Retail Limited ("the Company"} as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. We have following observation w.r.t. Internal Financial Controls:

1. Company has not enable audit trail feature in accounting software used during the period.

2. Management Policies regarding HR, IT of the company needs improvementfor better utilization of resources and to strengthen the internal control system.

3. The Internal Control regarding maintenance of vouchers needs improvements, particularly regarding remote locations.

4. The Company do not have any written documents for the purpose and terms and conditions of advances given to the parties.

5. Company has suffered from cyber crime during FY 2022-23, resulted into outflow of funds amounting to Rs. 1,03,84,042 to the unknown person. The company has not yet accounted any losses from such transaction based on the management perception of full recovery of funds. The company has dulyfiled the complaints to government authorities.