SectorRetail
Open₹0.65
Prev. Close₹0.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹0.65
Day's Low₹0.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-4.27
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
23.34
23.34
23.34
11.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-100.12
-36.99
184.19
284.75
Net Worth
-76.78
-13.65
207.53
296.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
91.77
213.36
423.43
545.45
yoy growth (%)
-56.98
-49.61
-22.37
-11.21
Raw materials
-167.14
-300.46
-503.77
-511.39
As % of sales
182.11
140.81
118.97
93.75
Employee costs
-5.38
-5.09
-7.7
-8.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-137.65
-181.05
-193.74
-85.52
Depreciation
-2.57
-4.18
-5.82
-8.41
Tax paid
-0.6
1.24
-0.35
0.54
Working capital
-266.31
-157.13
-173.2
-64.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-56.98
-49.61
-22.37
-11.21
Op profit growth
-14.52
-4.62
270.26
-172.78
EBIT growth
-16.26
-5.1
229.48
-183.01
Net profit growth
-13.52
-7.36
160.33
-8,006.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
89.75
126.85
267.82
497.49
720.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
89.75
126.85
267.82
497.49
720.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
13.02
14.1
Other Income
1.2
2.33
3.48
20.11
32.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SALIL ANUPENDRA CHATURVEDI
Whole-time Director
AKHIL ANUPENDRA CHATURVEDI
Whole-time Director
DEEP SUBHASH GUPTA
Managing Director
NIKHIL ANUPENDRA CHATURVEDI
Director
HETAL VASANT HAKANI
Company Secretary
VISHAL MENON
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Provogue India Ltd
Summary
Provogue (India) Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 17th November 1997 as Acme Clothing Private Limited and commenced its operations as a manufacture and retailer of apparel for men under the brand Provogue. Provogue stands for fashion and not pure apparel, its designs are cutting edge and radical. Divisions of the company include accessories, womens wear and mens wear. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at Nani Daman, Daman. To capitalize the opportunities in the retail business, the company through its subsidiary, Prozone Enterprises Pvt. Ltd collaborated with UK based, Liberty International Plc, is in the process of developing properties for commercial purposes including development of shopping malls. Promart, a division of Provogue will offer consumers their favorite brands at a great value through their off-price retail stores. The Company had launched the fashion brand Provogue in March of the year 1998. After a year in 1999, PIL had introduced the brand Provogue in National Chain Stores like Piramyd, Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle. The Company had opened the first Provogue Studio (an exclusive brand outlet) in Lokhandwala, Andheri at Mumbai during the year 2000. Further, PIL had opened its second Studio Store in Chandigarh during the year next. In the same year of 2001, the company signed bollywood actor Fardeen Khan as the Brand Ambassador. To manufacture apparel, PIL had set up its production facility at Daman in the year 2002. PIL obtained a Hall of Fame Most A
Read More
