Summary

Provogue (India) Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 17th November 1997 as Acme Clothing Private Limited and commenced its operations as a manufacture and retailer of apparel for men under the brand Provogue. Provogue stands for fashion and not pure apparel, its designs are cutting edge and radical. Divisions of the company include accessories, womens wear and mens wear. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at Nani Daman, Daman. To capitalize the opportunities in the retail business, the company through its subsidiary, Prozone Enterprises Pvt. Ltd collaborated with UK based, Liberty International Plc, is in the process of developing properties for commercial purposes including development of shopping malls. Promart, a division of Provogue will offer consumers their favorite brands at a great value through their off-price retail stores. The Company had launched the fashion brand Provogue in March of the year 1998. After a year in 1999, PIL had introduced the brand Provogue in National Chain Stores like Piramyd, Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle. The Company had opened the first Provogue Studio (an exclusive brand outlet) in Lokhandwala, Andheri at Mumbai during the year 2000. Further, PIL had opened its second Studio Store in Chandigarh during the year next. In the same year of 2001, the company signed bollywood actor Fardeen Khan as the Brand Ambassador. To manufacture apparel, PIL had set up its production facility at Daman in the year 2002. PIL obtained a Hall of Fame Most A

