Provogue India Ltd Share Price

0.65
(-7.14%)
Nov 14, 2019|02:57:40 PM

Provogue India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

0.65

Prev. Close

0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

0.65

Day's Low

0.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-4.27

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Provogue India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Provogue (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Provogue (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:04 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.15%

Non-Promoter- 53.58%

Institutions: 53.58%

Non-Institutions: 26.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Provogue India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

23.34

23.34

23.34

11.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-100.12

-36.99

184.19

284.75

Net Worth

-76.78

-13.65

207.53

296.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

91.77

213.36

423.43

545.45

yoy growth (%)

-56.98

-49.61

-22.37

-11.21

Raw materials

-167.14

-300.46

-503.77

-511.39

As % of sales

182.11

140.81

118.97

93.75

Employee costs

-5.38

-5.09

-7.7

-8.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-137.65

-181.05

-193.74

-85.52

Depreciation

-2.57

-4.18

-5.82

-8.41

Tax paid

-0.6

1.24

-0.35

0.54

Working capital

-266.31

-157.13

-173.2

-64.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.98

-49.61

-22.37

-11.21

Op profit growth

-14.52

-4.62

270.26

-172.78

EBIT growth

-16.26

-5.1

229.48

-183.01

Net profit growth

-13.52

-7.36

160.33

-8,006.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

89.75

126.85

267.82

497.49

720.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

89.75

126.85

267.82

497.49

720.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

13.02

14.1

Other Income

1.2

2.33

3.48

20.11

32.18

Provogue India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Provogue India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SALIL ANUPENDRA CHATURVEDI

Whole-time Director

AKHIL ANUPENDRA CHATURVEDI

Whole-time Director

DEEP SUBHASH GUPTA

Managing Director

NIKHIL ANUPENDRA CHATURVEDI

Director

HETAL VASANT HAKANI

Company Secretary

VISHAL MENON

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Provogue India Ltd

Summary

Provogue (India) Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 17th November 1997 as Acme Clothing Private Limited and commenced its operations as a manufacture and retailer of apparel for men under the brand Provogue. Provogue stands for fashion and not pure apparel, its designs are cutting edge and radical. Divisions of the company include accessories, womens wear and mens wear. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at Nani Daman, Daman. To capitalize the opportunities in the retail business, the company through its subsidiary, Prozone Enterprises Pvt. Ltd collaborated with UK based, Liberty International Plc, is in the process of developing properties for commercial purposes including development of shopping malls. Promart, a division of Provogue will offer consumers their favorite brands at a great value through their off-price retail stores. The Company had launched the fashion brand Provogue in March of the year 1998. After a year in 1999, PIL had introduced the brand Provogue in National Chain Stores like Piramyd, Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle. The Company had opened the first Provogue Studio (an exclusive brand outlet) in Lokhandwala, Andheri at Mumbai during the year 2000. Further, PIL had opened its second Studio Store in Chandigarh during the year next. In the same year of 2001, the company signed bollywood actor Fardeen Khan as the Brand Ambassador. To manufacture apparel, PIL had set up its production facility at Daman in the year 2002. PIL obtained a Hall of Fame Most A
