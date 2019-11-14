iifl-logo-icon 1
Provogue India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.65
(-7.14%)
Nov 14, 2019|02:57:40 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

23.34

23.34

23.34

11.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-100.12

-36.99

184.19

284.75

Net Worth

-76.78

-13.65

207.53

296.19

Minority Interest

Debt

158.54

159.93

217.02

292.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

81.76

146.28

424.55

588.35

Fixed Assets

11.06

11.62

16.07

16.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

114

126.48

124.92

127.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

8.55

9.16

7.91

Networking Capital

-50.09

-6.97

262.9

424.81

Inventories

10.97

16.73

200.42

324.53

Inventory Days

66.53

342.85

279.74

Sundry Debtors

39.96

37.21

47.42

72.32

Debtor Days

147.98

81.11

62.33

Other Current Assets

44.51

45.31

55.73

71.55

Sundry Creditors

-18.73

-17.31

-29.57

-32.34

Creditor Days

68.84

50.58

27.87

Other Current Liabilities

-126.8

-88.91

-11.1

-11.25

Cash

6.8

6.59

11.49

11.28

Total Assets

81.77

146.27

424.54

588.35

