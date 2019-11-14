Provogue India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
23.34
23.34
23.34
11.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-100.12
-36.99
184.19
284.75
Net Worth
-76.78
-13.65
207.53
296.19
Minority Interest
Debt
158.54
159.93
217.02
292.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
81.76
146.28
424.55
588.35
Fixed Assets
11.06
11.62
16.07
16.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
114
126.48
124.92
127.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
8.55
9.16
7.91
Networking Capital
-50.09
-6.97
262.9
424.81
Inventories
10.97
16.73
200.42
324.53
Inventory Days
66.53
342.85
279.74
Sundry Debtors
39.96
37.21
47.42
72.32
Debtor Days
147.98
81.11
62.33
Other Current Assets
44.51
45.31
55.73
71.55
Sundry Creditors
-18.73
-17.31
-29.57
-32.34
Creditor Days
68.84
50.58
27.87
Other Current Liabilities
-126.8
-88.91
-11.1
-11.25
Cash
6.8
6.59
11.49
11.28
Total Assets
81.77
146.27
424.54
588.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.