|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.6
-47.57
-30.47
-11.55
Op profit growth
-17.57
-0.53
283.08
-166.43
EBIT growth
-17.8
10.21
400.07
-140.07
Net profit growth
-11.43
-1.87
165.31
1,326.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-100.72
-57.91
-30.52
-5.54
EBIT margin
-101.79
-58.69
-27.92
-3.88
Net profit margin
-136.02
-72.79
-38.89
-10.19
RoCE
-43.1
-28.54
-17.7
-2.81
RoNW
-53.04
-19.31
-12.43
-3.51
RoA
-14.4
-8.84
-6.16
-1.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.55
-8.58
-17.95
-7.38
Book value per share
-1.61
8.58
26.59
43.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.55
-0.47
-0.27
-0.67
P/B
-2.57
0.47
0.18
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
-2.27
-2.15
-2.81
-25.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.47
1.08
-0.34
-0.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
221.01
140.37
143.87
154.12
Inventory days
316.11
364.01
258.22
184.8
Creditor days
-45.57
-33.04
-30.59
-35.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
7.16
4.13
2.42
0.47
Net debt / equity
-4.98
1.16
1.07
0.87
Net debt / op. profit
-1.46
-1.5
-2.09
-10.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-151.47
-133.65
-115.18
-92.83
Employee costs
-5.26
-2.4
-1.81
-1.63
Other costs
-43.97
-21.85
-13.52
-11.07
