Provogue India Ltd Key Ratios

0.65
(-7.14%)
Nov 14, 2019|02:57:40 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Provogue India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.6

-47.57

-30.47

-11.55

Op profit growth

-17.57

-0.53

283.08

-166.43

EBIT growth

-17.8

10.21

400.07

-140.07

Net profit growth

-11.43

-1.87

165.31

1,326.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-100.72

-57.91

-30.52

-5.54

EBIT margin

-101.79

-58.69

-27.92

-3.88

Net profit margin

-136.02

-72.79

-38.89

-10.19

RoCE

-43.1

-28.54

-17.7

-2.81

RoNW

-53.04

-19.31

-12.43

-3.51

RoA

-14.4

-8.84

-6.16

-1.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.55

-8.58

-17.95

-7.38

Book value per share

-1.61

8.58

26.59

43.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.55

-0.47

-0.27

-0.67

P/B

-2.57

0.47

0.18

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

-2.27

-2.15

-2.81

-25.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.47

1.08

-0.34

-0.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

221.01

140.37

143.87

154.12

Inventory days

316.11

364.01

258.22

184.8

Creditor days

-45.57

-33.04

-30.59

-35.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

7.16

4.13

2.42

0.47

Net debt / equity

-4.98

1.16

1.07

0.87

Net debt / op. profit

-1.46

-1.5

-2.09

-10.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-151.47

-133.65

-115.18

-92.83

Employee costs

-5.26

-2.4

-1.81

-1.63

Other costs

-43.97

-21.85

-13.52

-11.07

QUICKLINKS FOR Provogue India Ltd

