Provogue India Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Sept-2018
|Jun-2018
Gross Sales
11.13
10.28
18.04
26.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.13
10.28
18.04
26.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.13
0.33
0.38
Total Income
11.32
10.4
18.37
27.06
Total Expenditure
14.48
12.08
17.23
26.46
PBIDT
-3.16
-1.68
1.14
0.6
Interest
10.63
10.16
11.12
10.9
PBDT
-13.79
-11.84
-9.98
-10.3
Depreciation
0.34
0.34
0.35
0.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.76
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
3.21
2.73
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.89
-12.18
-13.53
-13.42
Minority Interest After NP
-0.38
-0.16
-0.66
-0.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.51
-12.02
-12.87
-12.76
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.89
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.62
-12.02
-12.87
-12.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.64
-0.52
-0.58
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.34
23.34
23.34
23.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-28.39
-16.34
6.31
2.24
PBDTM(%)
-123.89
-115.17
-55.32
-38.6
PATM(%)
-133.78
-118.48
-75
-50.29
