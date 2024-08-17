iifl-logo-icon 1
Provogue India Ltd Quarterly Results

0.65
(-7.14%)
Nov 14, 2019|02:57:40 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2019Jun-2019Sept-2018Jun-2018

Gross Sales

11.13

10.28

18.04

26.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.13

10.28

18.04

26.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.13

0.33

0.38

Total Income

11.32

10.4

18.37

27.06

Total Expenditure

14.48

12.08

17.23

26.46

PBIDT

-3.16

-1.68

1.14

0.6

Interest

10.63

10.16

11.12

10.9

PBDT

-13.79

-11.84

-9.98

-10.3

Depreciation

0.34

0.34

0.35

0.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.76

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

3.21

2.73

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.89

-12.18

-13.53

-13.42

Minority Interest After NP

-0.38

-0.16

-0.66

-0.66

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.51

-12.02

-12.87

-12.76

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.89

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.62

-12.02

-12.87

-12.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.64

-0.52

-0.58

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.34

23.34

23.34

23.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-28.39

-16.34

6.31

2.24

PBDTM(%)

-123.89

-115.17

-55.32

-38.6

PATM(%)

-133.78

-118.48

-75

-50.29

