|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
91.77
213.36
423.43
545.45
yoy growth (%)
-56.98
-49.61
-22.37
-11.21
Raw materials
-167.14
-300.46
-503.77
-511.39
As % of sales
182.11
140.81
118.97
93.75
Employee costs
-5.38
-5.09
-7.7
-8.13
As % of sales
5.86
2.38
1.82
1.49
Other costs
-45.33
-55.32
-66.62
-67.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.39
25.93
15.73
12.41
Operating profit
-126.08
-147.51
-154.66
-41.77
OPM
-137.38
-69.13
-36.52
-7.65
Depreciation
-2.57
-4.18
-5.82
-8.41
Interest expense
-14.8
-34.34
-39.13
-38.6
Other income
5.81
4.98
5.88
3.26
Profit before tax
-137.65
-181.05
-193.74
-85.52
Taxes
-0.6
1.24
-0.35
0.54
Tax rate
0.44
-0.68
0.18
-0.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-138.26
-179.8
-194.1
-84.98
Exceptional items
-17.22
0
0
10.42
Net profit
-155.48
-179.8
-194.1
-74.55
yoy growth (%)
-13.52
-7.36
160.33
-8,006.52
NPM
-169.41
-84.27
-45.83
-13.66
