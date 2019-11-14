iifl-logo-icon 1
Provogue India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.65
(-7.14%)
Nov 14, 2019

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

91.77

213.36

423.43

545.45

yoy growth (%)

-56.98

-49.61

-22.37

-11.21

Raw materials

-167.14

-300.46

-503.77

-511.39

As % of sales

182.11

140.81

118.97

93.75

Employee costs

-5.38

-5.09

-7.7

-8.13

As % of sales

5.86

2.38

1.82

1.49

Other costs

-45.33

-55.32

-66.62

-67.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.39

25.93

15.73

12.41

Operating profit

-126.08

-147.51

-154.66

-41.77

OPM

-137.38

-69.13

-36.52

-7.65

Depreciation

-2.57

-4.18

-5.82

-8.41

Interest expense

-14.8

-34.34

-39.13

-38.6

Other income

5.81

4.98

5.88

3.26

Profit before tax

-137.65

-181.05

-193.74

-85.52

Taxes

-0.6

1.24

-0.35

0.54

Tax rate

0.44

-0.68

0.18

-0.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-138.26

-179.8

-194.1

-84.98

Exceptional items

-17.22

0

0

10.42

Net profit

-155.48

-179.8

-194.1

-74.55

yoy growth (%)

-13.52

-7.36

160.33

-8,006.52

NPM

-169.41

-84.27

-45.83

-13.66

