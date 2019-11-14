Provogue India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-137.65
-181.05
-193.74
-85.52
Depreciation
-2.57
-4.18
-5.82
-8.41
Tax paid
-0.6
1.24
-0.35
0.54
Working capital
-266.31
-157.13
-173.2
-64.85
Other operating items
Operating
-407.14
-341.12
-373.12
-158.25
Capital expenditure
-0.85
6.03
-74.08
0.2
Free cash flow
-407.99
-335.09
-447.2
-158.05
Equity raised
302.68
660.64
951.35
1,097.64
Investing
1.56
-2.97
18.93
-12.07
Financing
20.81
-35.54
26.62
-0.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-82.94
287.04
549.69
927.23
