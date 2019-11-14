iifl-logo-icon 1
Provogue India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.65
(-7.14%)
Nov 14, 2019|02:57:40 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Provogue India Ltd

Provogue India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-137.65

-181.05

-193.74

-85.52

Depreciation

-2.57

-4.18

-5.82

-8.41

Tax paid

-0.6

1.24

-0.35

0.54

Working capital

-266.31

-157.13

-173.2

-64.85

Other operating items

Operating

-407.14

-341.12

-373.12

-158.25

Capital expenditure

-0.85

6.03

-74.08

0.2

Free cash flow

-407.99

-335.09

-447.2

-158.05

Equity raised

302.68

660.64

951.35

1,097.64

Investing

1.56

-2.97

18.93

-12.07

Financing

20.81

-35.54

26.62

-0.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-82.94

287.04

549.69

927.23

