To

The Members Provogue (India) Ltd

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 23rd Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

The members are hereby informed that the Company is undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") under section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (‘Code). Andhra Bank, the Financial Creditor of Provogue (India) Limited had filed an application with Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("NCLT") for Initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. The application was admitted by the Honble NCLT on 25th July, 2018 and pursuant to the said order Mr. Jitendra Kumar Yadav was appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP") in the said matter. The members of COC in the first meeting held on 24th August, 2018 approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Gupta (IBBI Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00016/2016-17/10040) as the Resolution Professional

("RP") replacing Mr. Jitendra Kumar Yadav, IRP. Further, vide order dated 26th September, 2018 the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Gupta (IBBI Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00016/2016-17/10040) as the Resolution Professional of Provogue (India) Limited which was uploaded on IBBI website on 4th October, 2018. The Resolution Professional took charge of the operations of the Company from 4th October, 2018 itself. However, the certified true copy of the Honble NCLT order dated 26th September, 2018 was received on 11th October, 2018. As per terms of Section 23 of Code, the management and operations of the Company are being managed by Resolution Professional on a Going Concern Basis. This Report was discussed in a meeting held with the Key Management persons and thereafter taken on record by the Resolution Professional. Accordingly, Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019 is as under.

FINANCIAL RESULTS & OPERATIONS (Rs. in Lacs) Particulars Standalone Consolidated 31.03.2019 31.03.2018 31.03.2019 31.03.2018 Income from Operations 7,260.98 9,177.80 8,975.33 12,685.03 Add: Other Income 21.24 581.05 120.43 233.49 Total Income 7,282.22 9,758.85 9,095.76 12,918.52 Less: Total Expenditure 11,602.48 25,341.37 13,815.80 29,450.68 Less : Exceptional item 1,138.79 6,974.38 3,388.79 7,968.61 Profit/ (loss) before Tax (5,459.05) (22,556.89) (8,108.63) (24,500.77) Less: Deferred Tax and Taxes 854.50 60.89 1400.96 217.13 Profit/ (loss) after Tax for the year (6,313.54) (22,617.77) (9,509.59) (24,717.90) Less: Minority Interest - - - - Profit/ (loss) after Tax for the year (6,313.54) (22,617.77) (9,509.59) (24,717.90)

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS / FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Standalone:

The Companys gross (total) income for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 stood at Rs. 7,282.22 Lacs against Rs. 9,758.85 Lacs during the previous year and the Company was able to decrease the loss before tax implication to Rs. 5,459.05Lacs from Rs. 22,556.89 Lacs as recorded during previous year. The loss after tax implication stood at Rs. 6,313.54 Lacs as against a loss of Rs. 22,617.77 Lacs in the previous year.

Consolidated:

The Consolidated gross (total) income of the Company has reduced to Rs. 9,095.76 Lacs from Rs. 12,918.52 Lacs during the previous year. The loss before tax implication decreased to Rs. 8,108.63 Lacs from Rs. 24,500.77 Lacs as recorded during previous year. The loss after tax implication was stood at Rs. 9,509.59 Lacs as against a loss of Rs. 24,717.90 Lacs in the previous year.

DIVIDEND & TRANSFER TO RESERVES

In view of the Companys carried forward and current losses your company does not recommend any dividend for the year under review. Hence, no amount was transferred to the general reserves.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up equity share capital of your company stood at Rs. 2,333.82 Lacs consisting of 23,33,81,827 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity. As on 31st March, 2019, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

LISTING

The Equity Shares of the Company continue to list on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the listing fees for the financial year 2019-20 have been paid.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATES COMPANIES:

As on 31st March, 2019, the Company has 10 subsidiaries including 1 Step-down subsidiary, 1 foreign subsidiary and has 2 Associate companies:.

Indian Subsidiary Companies:

i) Acme Advertisements Pvt. Ltd.

ii) Brightland Developers Pvt. Ltd.

iii) Faridabad Festival City Pvt. Ltd

iv) Millennium Accessories Ltd.

v) Profab Fashions (India) Ltd.

vi) Provogue Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

vii) Proflippers India Private Limited

viii) Provogue Personal Care Private Limited

Step-down Subsidiary:

i) Standard Mall Private Limited

Foreign Subsidiaries:

i) Elite Team (HK) Ltd, Hong Kong

Associate Companies:

i. ProSFL Private Limited (Joint venture)

ii. Sporting and Outdoor Ad Agency Pvt Ltd. (w.e.f

17th October, 2017)

The Resolution Professional ("RP") regularly reviews the affairs of the subsidiary/joint venture/associate companies. A statement containing the salient features of the financials statement of subsidiary/joint venture/ associate companies pursuant to the provision of section 129 (3) of the Companies Act 2013 read with rule 8(1) of the Companies Accounts Rules, 2014, is provided in format AOC-1 to the consolidated financial statement and therefore not repeated to avoid duplication.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited financial statements of each of its subsidiaries, are made available on our website www.provogue.com in due course. These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at the registered office of the Company.

The copies of accounts of subsidiaries companies can be sought by the member of the company by making a written request address to the Company Secretary at the registered office of the company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Company has also implemented several best governance practices. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulations forms an integral part of this Report. The requisite certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

A detailed review of operations, performance and future outlook of the Company and its business, as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of Annual Report under the head ‘Management Discussion and Analysis.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY

The Companys internal financial control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. The Board had adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detention of fraud, error reporting mechanisms, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. During the year under report, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the same are operating effectively.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

1. Pursuant to an application made by Andhra Bank under Section 7 of the Code the Honble NCLT vide its order dated 25th July, 2018, initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Code. Pursuant to the said order Mr. Jitendra Kumar Yadav was appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP") in the said matter.

The members of COC in the first meeting held on 24th August, 2018 approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Gupta (IBBI Registration No.: IBBI/ IPA-001/IP-P00016/2016-17/10040) as the Resolution Professional ("RP") replacing Mr. Jitendra Kumar Yadav, IRP. Further, vide order dated 26th September, 2018 the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Gupta (IBBI Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/ IP-P00016/2016-17/10040) as the Resolution Professional of Provogue (India) Limited which was uploaded on IBBI website on 4th October, 2018. The Resolution Professional took charge of the operations of the Company from 4th October, 2018 itself. However, the certified true copy of the Honble NCLT order dated 26th September, 2018 was received on 11th October, 2018.

In terms of Section 23 of the Code read with Section 25 of the Code, the powers of the Board of Directors stand suspended and the management of the affairs of the Company vests in the Resolution Professional of the Company i.e. Mr. Amit Gupta.

2. Further, vide order dated 22nd January, 2019 and 10th June, 2019 the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench granted an extension of CIRP period by a further period of 90 days and an exclusion of 47 days respectively. Therefore, the last date for completion of CIRP period was 10th June, 2019.

3. Further, during the CIRP period the Resolution Professional received two Resolution Plans of which one of the Resolution Plan put forth for voting was not voted in favour by the Committee of Creditors. Hence, the RP filed an application before the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench for the Liquidation of the Company. The said Application is pending adjudication before the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench. The outcome of the same will have a bearing on the Companys future operations.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any Public Deposit within the meaning of Chapter V of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and thus, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the Balance Sheet date.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The CIRP was initiated against the Company on 25th July, 2018 and pursuant to Section 17 of the Code, the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company stood suspended, and such powers are vested with the Resolution Professional, Mr. Amit Gupta.

• Resignation, subsequent re-appointment and retirement by rotation during the CIRP period:

During the year, Mr. Dinesh Arya and Ms. Gauri Pote, Non Executive Independent Directors of the Company have resigned from the Board with effect from 30th March, 2019. The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the valuable service rendered by them during their entire tenure.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, the office of Mr. Akhil Chaturvedi, (DIN: 00004779) is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. Accordingly, the proposal of his re-appointment has been included in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The first term of office of Mr. Hetal Hakani (DIN : 06878540), an Independent Director has expired on 25th May, 2019. The Board recommends his reappointment for a second term of five consecutive year i.e. upto 25th May, 2024 for the approval of members in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company.

A brief resume along with other details about Mr. Akhil Chaturvedi and Mr. Hetal Hakani as per the requirements of Reg. 36(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, are given in the section of notice of AGM forming part of the Annual Report.

• Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received necessary declarations from all independent directors of the Company as per section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in section 149(6) of the Companies Act 2013 and Reg. 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

• Key Managerial Personnel:

There has been no change in Key Managerial Personnel during the financial year 2018-19. As on 31st March, 2019, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company

Name Designation Mr. Nikhil Chaturvedi Managing Director Mr. Deep Gupta Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer Mr. Vishant Shetty1 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

1 Mr. Vishant Shetty, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has resigned w.e.f. 17th April, 2019 and Mr. Vishal Menon has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company at his place w.e.f. 18th April, 2019.

• Board evaluation:

In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2018, a company undergoing Corporate Insolvency process ("CIRP") is not required to comply with the requirement of conducting evaluation of the independent directors. Therefore, subsequent to commencement of the CIRP process the evaluation of the independent directors of the Company was not required to be carried out under the provisions of the Regulation 17(10) of SEBI LODR Regulations. Further, in accordance with Rule 8(4) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the board of directors of a company are required to evaluate its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. However, pursuant to Section 17 of the Code on the commencement of the CIRP process of the Company, the powers of the board of directors stand suspended and are exercised by the Interim Resolution Professional/ Resolution Professional, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Code.

• Remuneration Policy:

The Company believes that a diverse and inclusive culture is integral to its success. A diverse Board, among others, will enhance the quality of decisions by utilizing different skills, qualifications, professional experience and knowledge of the Board members necessary for achieving sustainable and balanced development. Accordingly, the Company has designed the Remuneration Policy to attract, motivate, improve productivity and retain manpower, by creating a congenial work environment, encouraging initiatives, personal growth and team work, and inculcating a sense of belonging and involvement, besides offering appropriate remuneration packages and superannuation benefits. This Remuneration Policy applies to Directors, Senior Management Personnel including its Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company and is attached to this report as ‘Annexure 1.

Secretarial Standards

The applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to ‘Meeting of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, based on internal financial controls, work performed by the internal, statutory, cost and secretarial auditors and external agencies, the reviews performed by the management and with the concurrence of the Audit Committee prior to commencement of CIRP and subsequently of the RP, that for the year ended 31st March, 2019, the confirmation is hereby given for the Company having:

a. followed in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2019, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2019 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

e. laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f. devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively

DETAILS OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS OTHER THAN REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT:

No fraud/ misconduct was detected at the time of statutory audit by the auditors of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors of the Company has the following committees as on 31st March, 2019;

1. Audit Committee;

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee; and

4. CSR Committee.

The details of the Committees along with its composition, number of meeting and attendance at the meeting are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Board has accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee during the period under review.

AUDITORS: Statutory Auditors:

The members of the Company in their Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2018, appointed M/s Ajay Shobha & Co, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Reg. No. 317031E), as Statutory Auditor of the Company for the period of five financial years from 2017-2018 to 2022-2023 to hold the office from 22nd Annual General

Meeting till the conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its notification S.O. 1833(E) dated 7th May, 2018 notified the amendment in section 139 of the Companies Act 2013, pursuant to which the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be rati_ed by the members every year during the tenure of Statutory Auditors once approved by the members in their Annual General Meeting. The observations and comments given by the Auditors in their report read together with notes to Accounts are self explanatory and hence do not require any further comments under section 134 (3) (f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Observation and managements response to auditors observation:

The auditors of the Company have qualified their report to the extent and as mentioned in the Auditors Report. The auditors qualification on standalone and consolidated financial and management response thereto are as under:

a. Standalone financials: The Company has a financial involvement aggregating Rs. 11,256.31 Lacs via investments I loans in various subsidiaries I step-down subsidiaries I Joint Venture. These Subsidiaries have made heavy losses and have uncertainity regards to realisation of assets of subsidiaries and the net worth of few subsidiaries have substantially eroded.

b. Consolidated financials: The Company has a financial involvement aggregating Rs. 4,814.50 Lacs via investments I loans in various subsidiaries I step-down subsidiaries I Joint Venture. These Subsidiaries have made heavy losses and have uncertainity regards to realisation of assets of subsidiaries and the net worth of few subsidiaries have substantially eroded.

Management response: The Company is in Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process to revamp its business in the Group, accordingly no provision is made against the aforesaid amounts at this stage.

Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. HS Associates, Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. The Secretarial Auditors Report is attached to this report as ‘Annexure 2. The Secretarial Audit Report is self explanatory and thus does not require any further comments.

Cost auditors:

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company has been carrying out audit of cost records maintained by the Company.

The Board of Directors has appointed M/s Ketki D. Visariya & Co., Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: 000362) as Cost Auditor to audit the cost accounts of the Company for the financial year 2019-20. As required under the Companies Act, 2013, a resolution seeking members approval for remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting for their rati_cation. Your Company has received certificates from M/s Ketki D. Visariya & Co., Cost Accountants, informing their eligibility, willingness and independence to be appointed as cost auditors of the Company.

The Company has filed the cost audit report upto the financial year ended 31st March, 2018 with MCA during the financial year

DISCLOSURES UNDER THE SEXUAL HARRASMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has been employing women employees in various cadres within its corporate office and its stores. The Company has in place a policy against Sexual Harassment in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaint Committees is set up to redress complaints if received and are monitored on regular basis.

During the year under review, Company did not receive any complaint regarding sexual harassment.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for the year ended 31st March, 2019 is given below and forms part of the Directors Report

A. Conservation of Energy: i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: Currently, the operations of the Company do not involve high energy consumption. However, the Company has for many years now been laying great emphasis on the Conservation of Energy and has taken several measures including regular monitoring of consumption, implementation of viable energy saving proposals, improved maintenance of systems etc. ii) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: Nil iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

B. Technology Absorption:

i) The efforts made towards technology absorption :

The Company is monitoring the technological up-gradation taking place in other countries in the field of garment manufacturing and the same are being reviewed for implementation. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Product improvement

ii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the Financial Year):

a) the details of technology Imported

b) the year of Import

c) whether the technology been fully absorbed Nil

d) If not fully absorbed, areas where this has not taken place, reasons therefore and future plan of action

iii) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development during the year included in the manufacturing cost.- Not applicable

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: ( Rs. in Lacs) Particulars 2018-19 2017-18 Foreign Exchange Earnings 3,487.67 4,933.15 Foreign Exchange outgo - 4.41

DISCLOSURES UNDER COMPANIES ACT 2013:

• Extract of Annual Return:

In accordance with section 134(3) of the Companies Act 2013, an extract of the annual return in the prescribed format is appended as ‘Annexure 3 to the Boards Report.

• Number of meetings of the Board:

The Board met four times during the financial year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

• • Committees of the Board:

The Board has established committees as per the requirement of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, including Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and CSR Committee.

A detailed note on the Board and its committees is provided under the Corporate Governance Report section in this Annual Report. The composition of the Committees as per the applicable provisions of the Act, Rules and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are as under:

Committee Name Composition of the Committee Audit Committee 1. Mr. Dinesh Arya, Chairman (Till 30th March, 2019) 2. Mr. Hetal Hakani, Member 3. Mr. Akhil Chaturvedi, Member Nomination & Remuneration Committee 1. Mr. Hetal Hakani, Chairman 2. Mr. Dinesh Arya, Member (Till 30th March, 2019) 3. Mr. Salil Chaturvedi, Member Stakeholders Relationship Committee 1. Mr. Salil Chaturvedi, Chairman 2. Mr. Deep Gupta, Member 3. Mr. Akhil Chaturvedi, Member CSR Committee 1. Mr. Deep Gupta, Chairman 2. Mr. Nikhil Chaturvedi, Member 3. Mr. Hetal Hakani, Member

• Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy:

In conformity with the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has devised Vigil Mechanism and has formal whistle blower policy under which the Company takes cognizance of complaints made by the employees and others and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of Audit Committee in deserving cases.

Your Company hereby confirms that no directors/ employees were denied access to the Chairman of Audit Committee and that no complaints were received during the year under period.

The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company has been posted on the website of the Company and is available at http://corporate.provogue.com/ investors.

• Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments:

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilized by the recipient under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 amended from time to time, are form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

• Particulars of material contracts or arrangements made with related parties:

The particulars of material contracts or arrangements made with related parties referred to in section 188(1) of the Companies Act 2013, in the prescribed form AOC-2 is appended as ‘Annexure 4 to the Boards Report.

• Particulars of employees:

The table containing names and other particulars of Directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 is enclosed as Annexure 5 to the Board Report. The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure as appended as ‘Annexure 6 forming part of this report.

• Transfer to Reserves:

During the year, company has not transferred any amount to reserve.

• Material changes and commitments:

There were no material changes and commitments which adversely affected the financial position of the Company after the end of Financial Year to the date of report except the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench order(s) related to CIRP Process issued from time to time.

• Corporate Social Responsibility:

There has been no change in constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as on 31st March, 2019. Mr. Deep Gupta, Whole-time Director & CFO heads the Committee as Chairman and Mr. Nikhil Chaturvedi, Managing Director and Mr. Hetal Hakani, Independent Director are the members of the Committee.

REMOTE E-VOTING FACILITY TO MEMBERS:

In compliance with provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Reg. 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is pleased to provide members, the facility to exercise their right to vote at this Annual General Meeting (AGM) by electronic means and the business may be transacted through e-Voting Services provided by Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).

ELECTRONIC FILING:

The Company periodically uploads the Annual Reports, Financial Results, Shareholding Pattern, Corporate Governance Reports and others reports and intimations filed with Stock Exchanges etc. and other information on its website viz. www.provogue.com.

TRANSFER OF UNPAID/UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS OF DIVIDEND AND EQUITY SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Unclaimed Dividends

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, the amount of unpaid dividends that are lying unclaimed for a period of 7 consecutive years from the date of its transfer to the unpaid dividend account, is liable to be transferred to the Investors Education & Protection Fund (IEPF). Accordingly, the unclaimed dividend amounting to Rs. 1,44,155/-, in respect of the financial year 2010-11 was transferred to the IEPF on 21st November, 2018. The Company has uploaded the details of unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with the Company as on 29th September, 2018 (date of last Annual General Meeting) on the Companys website viz www.provogue.com, and on the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Further, please note that the unclaimed dividend in respect of the financial year 2011-12 must be claimed by the concerned shareholders on or before 29th October, 2019, failing which it will be transferred to the IEPF, in accordance with the said Rules.

Transfer of underlying Equity Shares in respect of the Unclaimed Dividends to the IEPF Authority Account:

In terms of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended from time to time, the Company transferred the corresponding shares to IEPF, where the dividends which have been unclaimed by the concerned shareholders for the last seven consecutive years viz., since FY 2010-11. Further dividend which remains unclaimed for the last 7 years since 2011-12 must be claimed by the concerned shareholders on or before 29th October, 2019 for which Company has sent reminder letter to them. If the shareholders fail to claim the dividend, the company will be transferring the unclaimed dividend and the corresponding shares to IEPF within a period of 30 days from the due date. Details of unpaid and unclaimed dividends lying with the Company as on 29th September, 2018 (date of the previous Annual General Meeting), are provided on the website, at http://corporate.provogue.com/investors/ The shareholders are requested to verify their records and claim their unclaimed dividends for the past years, if not claimed.

APPRECIATION:

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their gratitude and sincere appreciation for the dedicated efforts of all the employees of the Company. Your Directors are also thankful to the esteemed share holders for their support and confidence reposed in the

Company and to The Stock Exchanges, Government Authorities, Banks, Solicitors, Consultants and other business partners.