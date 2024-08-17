Provogue India Ltd Summary

Provogue (India) Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 17th November 1997 as Acme Clothing Private Limited and commenced its operations as a manufacture and retailer of apparel for men under the brand Provogue. Provogue stands for fashion and not pure apparel, its designs are cutting edge and radical. Divisions of the company include accessories, womens wear and mens wear. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at Nani Daman, Daman. To capitalize the opportunities in the retail business, the company through its subsidiary, Prozone Enterprises Pvt. Ltd collaborated with UK based, Liberty International Plc, is in the process of developing properties for commercial purposes including development of shopping malls. Promart, a division of Provogue will offer consumers their favorite brands at a great value through their off-price retail stores. The Company had launched the fashion brand Provogue in March of the year 1998. After a year in 1999, PIL had introduced the brand Provogue in National Chain Stores like Piramyd, Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle. The Company had opened the first Provogue Studio (an exclusive brand outlet) in Lokhandwala, Andheri at Mumbai during the year 2000. Further, PIL had opened its second Studio Store in Chandigarh during the year next. In the same year of 2001, the company signed bollywood actor Fardeen Khan as the Brand Ambassador. To manufacture apparel, PIL had set up its production facility at Daman in the year 2002. PIL obtained a Hall of Fame Most Admired Fashion Campaign of The Year 2002 award as its credentials. In the year 2003, the company had introduced the concept of Provogue Lounge at High Street Phoenix, Mumbai. The Company acquired Acme Global in the year of 2004, which enabled it to enter into fabric processing business, PIL entered into a License Agreement with M/s. Rajni Frames for the manufacture and sale of eye wear products under its brand name and also in the identical year 2004, the company acquired 15,906 shares of Acme Hotels & Hospitality Private Limited (AHHPL) pursuant to which AHHPL became its subsidiary. The Companys status was converted from private limited to a public limited and the name was changed to Acme Clothing Limited on 11th March 2005. The name of the company was again changed to the present one Provogue (India) Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on 14th March of the same year 2005, also signed an exclusive Licensee Agreement with M&B Footwear Pvt Ltd. Provogue India entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Omaxe Construction, New Delhi in the year 2006 through its wholly owned subsidiary. Promart, a division of Provogue launched its first store in Ahmedabad in May of the year 2007.