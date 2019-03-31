To

The Members Provogue (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Provogue (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2019, and the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March, 2019, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

Attention is invited to Note No. 47 in the standalone financial statements which indicate that the Company has incurred losses during the current and previous years, the Company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded. Further, the credit facilities of the Company have also been classified as substandard (Non Performing Assets) as per RBI guidelines and the lenders have filed a petition under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) with the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT). These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said note in respect of initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CRIP).

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As explained in Note 46 to the Ind AS financial standalone statements regarding the Companys financial involvement aggregating Rs. 11256.31 Lacs in various subsidiaries / step-down subsidiaries and Joint Ventures. These Subsidiaries have made heavy losses and have uncertainty regards to realisation of assets and the net worth of few subsidiaries have substantially eroded. The Company has not provided any provision regards to impairment of these assets as stated in the note. Accordingly, we are unable to comment upon the resultant effect of same on the Assets, Liability and Loss of the company

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. During the course of our audit, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report except for the matters prescribed in Basis of Qualified Opinion & Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors / Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board / Management Report, Report on Corporate governance and Business Responsibility report but does not included in the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, (IBC), The Andhra Bank, in its capacity as financial creditor has filed a petition under IBC with the Honorable National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT). The NCLT vide its order dated 25th July, 2018 admitted the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in respect of the Company and appointed Mr. Jitendra R Yadav, as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) in terms of the IBC. However, the committee of creditors in the first meeting held on 24th August, 2018 decided to appoint Mr. Amit Gupta, as the Resolution Professional (‘RP) of the Company. The appointment of Mr. Amit Gupta was confirmed by NCLT order dated 26th September, 2018. On appointment of the RP under the Code, the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company were suspended.

The Companys Board of Directors / Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the IND AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The management is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant defficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

5. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matter in the Notes to the Standalone financial statements: i) We draw attention to Note 47 of the standalone financial statements in respect of initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CRIP) and the preparation of standalone financial results on going concern basis for the reasons stated therein. ii) Note 39 (e) to the Standalone financial statements regarding non provision of service tax for the period from 1st June, 2007 to 30th September, 2011 on rent on immovable properties taken for commercial use by the Company, aggregating Rs. 279.47 Lacs, pending final disposal of the appeal filed before the Honble, Supreme Court. The matter is contingent upon the final outcome of litigation.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Ind AS financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the IND AS as specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, Emphasis of Matters and Material uncertainty relating to going concern assumption paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; (f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. However, this was not taken on record by the Board of Directors as Corporate Insolvency Resolution process (CIRP) is initiated against the Company and the powers of the Board are suspended during the CIRP.

(g) The Qualification relating the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the basis of Qualified opinion paragraph.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B".

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations if any, on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements (Refer Note 39 of the Ind AS Financial Statements);

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There have been no delays in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

3. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Ajay Shobha & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 317031E Ajaykumar Gupta Place : Mumbai Partner Date : 30th May, 2019 Mem. No. : 53071

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Provogue (India) Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as were considered appropriate we report that:

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased program of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program certain fixed assets were verified during the year. The frequency of verification is reasonable and no discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. Discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) During the earlier years, the company has granted unsecured loans to the companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the terms and conditions on which the unsecured loans have been granted to the companies covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act were not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company;

b) The terms of arrangements do not stipulate any repayment schedule and the loans are repayable on demand. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company in respect of repayment of the principal amount;

c) There are no overdue amounts in respect of such loans

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost record under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have not reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company but based on the information submitted by the Company we are of the view that such accounts and records have been made and duly maintained.

(vii) (a) Accordingly to the records of the Company, the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other statutory dues wherever applicable have regularly been deposited with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amount payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2019 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, dues of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities are as under:

Name of Amount Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Statute ( Rs. in Lacs) Sales Tax 134.73 2006-07 to 2015- 16 Deputy/ Joint Commissioner – Appeals Service Tax 36.42 2010-11 to 2012- 13 Service Tax Department Income Tax 15.93 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 32.76 2013-14 316.89 2015-16 Tax Deducted at Source (Income Tax) 189.12 2007-08 to 2018- 19 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS)

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of borrowings to banks since the credit facilities were classified as sub standard (Non Performing Assets) due to expiry of stipulated time for SDR and further, Corporate insolvency resolution process ("CIRP") under the IBC Code, 2016 ("IBC") was initiated against the company vide an order of Mumbai bench of National company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") dated 25th July, 2018.

The amount outstanding at the end of the year are as under :

Particulars Rs. In Lacs Andhra Bank 8721.79 Corporation Bank 4288.71 Punjab National Bank 4054.07 Indusind Bank 672.11 Central Bank of India 4490.61 Small Industries Development Bank of India 419.29 Bank of India 5571.50 28218.08

The company does not have any loans or borrowing from financial institution or Government and has not issued any debentures.

(ix) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Ajay Shobha & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 317031E Ajaykumar Gupta Place : Mumbai Partner Date : 30th May, 2019 Mem. No. : 53071

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

of even date on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Provogue (India) Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Provogue (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India..