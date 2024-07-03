Summary

Cartrade Tech Limited was incorporated as Kaymo Fastener Company Private Limited on 28 April 2000 at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company name was changed to MXC Solutions India Private Limited on 12 August 2009 and further changed to CarTrade Tech Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 20 April 2021. The Company subsequently was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to CarTrade Tech Limited on May 12, 2021.CarTrade Tech Limited is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. It offer a variety of solutions across the automotive transaction value chain such as the buying, selling, marketing, valuation, and financing of new and pre-owned cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and farm and construction equipment. It operate through several platforms: CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto, and new vehicle CRM solution Autobiz. The Company owns and operates under several brands such as Car Trade, Carwale and AutoBiz. Through these platforms, it enables new and used customers,vehicle dealerships, OEMs and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles in a simple and efficient manner. Apart from this, it operates an automotive digital ecosystem which connects automobile customers, OEMs, deal

