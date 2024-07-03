iifl-logo-icon 1
Cartrade Tech Ltd Share Price

1,569.4
(-5.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open1,666.35
  • Day's High1,703.95
  • 52 Wk High1,716.9
  • Prev. Close1,666.35
  • Day's Low1,542.85
  • 52 Wk Low 623.9
  • Turnover (lac)4,868.43
  • P/E163.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value440.68
  • EPS10.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,433.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cartrade Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

1,666.35

Prev. Close

1,666.35

Turnover(Lac.)

4,868.43

Day's High

1,703.95

Day's Low

1,542.85

52 Week's High

1,716.9

52 Week's Low

623.9

Book Value

440.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,433.79

P/E

163.35

EPS

10.2

Divi. Yield

0

Cartrade Tech Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Cartrade Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

25 Sep 2024|12:49 PM

According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cartrade Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 73.64%

Institutions: 73.64%

Non-Institutions: 26.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cartrade Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.89

46.84

46.62

3.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

38.8

Reserves

2,011.36

1,951.61

1,888.73

1,607.76

Net Worth

2,058.25

1,998.45

1,935.35

1,650.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

92.79

120.44

92.34

28.74

yoy growth (%)

-22.95

30.42

221.26

Raw materials

-1.25

-17.14

0

0

As % of sales

1.35

14.23

0

0

Employee costs

-61.12

-65.26

-60.66

-35.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.23

9.25

7.01

5.74

Depreciation

-4.83

-4.58

-1.38

-0.32

Tax paid

59.16

0.93

-0.8

-1.1

Working capital

-0.78

4.39

19.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.95

30.42

221.26

Op profit growth

-319.09

-80.21

-52.51

EBIT growth

108.46

40.01

22.33

Net profit growth

679.23

64.04

33.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

489.95

363.74

312.72

249.68

298.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

489.95

363.74

312.72

249.68

298.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

65.28

63.98

46.23

31.84

20.16

Cartrade Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cartrade Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Vinay Vinod Sanghi

Executive Director & CFO

Aneesha Menon

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Victor Antony Perry III

Independent Director

K J Udeshi

Independent Director

Vivek Gul Asrani

Independent Director

Lakshminarayanan Subramanian

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalbahadur Pal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cartrade Tech Ltd

Summary

Cartrade Tech Limited was incorporated as Kaymo Fastener Company Private Limited on 28 April 2000 at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company name was changed to MXC Solutions India Private Limited on 12 August 2009 and further changed to CarTrade Tech Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 20 April 2021. The Company subsequently was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to CarTrade Tech Limited on May 12, 2021.CarTrade Tech Limited is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. It offer a variety of solutions across the automotive transaction value chain such as the buying, selling, marketing, valuation, and financing of new and pre-owned cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and farm and construction equipment. It operate through several platforms: CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto, and new vehicle CRM solution Autobiz. The Company owns and operates under several brands such as Car Trade, Carwale and AutoBiz. Through these platforms, it enables new and used customers,vehicle dealerships, OEMs and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles in a simple and efficient manner. Apart from this, it operates an automotive digital ecosystem which connects automobile customers, OEMs, deal
Company FAQs

What is the Cartrade Tech Ltd share price today?

The Cartrade Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1569.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cartrade Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cartrade Tech Ltd is ₹7433.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cartrade Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cartrade Tech Ltd is 163.35 and 3.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cartrade Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cartrade Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cartrade Tech Ltd is ₹623.9 and ₹1716.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cartrade Tech Ltd?

Cartrade Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.11%, 3 Years at 25.89%, 1 Year at 134.38%, 6 Month at 106.64%, 3 Month at 78.60% and 1 Month at 21.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cartrade Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cartrade Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 73.64 %
Public - 26.36 %

