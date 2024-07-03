SectorRetail
Open₹1,666.35
Prev. Close₹1,666.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,868.43
Day's High₹1,703.95
Day's Low₹1,542.85
52 Week's High₹1,716.9
52 Week's Low₹623.9
Book Value₹440.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,433.79
P/E163.35
EPS10.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.89
46.84
46.62
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
38.8
Reserves
2,011.36
1,951.61
1,888.73
1,607.76
Net Worth
2,058.25
1,998.45
1,935.35
1,650.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
92.79
120.44
92.34
28.74
yoy growth (%)
-22.95
30.42
221.26
Raw materials
-1.25
-17.14
0
0
As % of sales
1.35
14.23
0
0
Employee costs
-61.12
-65.26
-60.66
-35.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.23
9.25
7.01
5.74
Depreciation
-4.83
-4.58
-1.38
-0.32
Tax paid
59.16
0.93
-0.8
-1.1
Working capital
-0.78
4.39
19.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.95
30.42
221.26
Op profit growth
-319.09
-80.21
-52.51
EBIT growth
108.46
40.01
22.33
Net profit growth
679.23
64.04
33.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
489.95
363.74
312.72
249.68
298.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
489.95
363.74
312.72
249.68
298.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
65.28
63.98
46.23
31.84
20.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Vinay Vinod Sanghi
Executive Director & CFO
Aneesha Menon
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Victor Antony Perry III
Independent Director
K J Udeshi
Independent Director
Vivek Gul Asrani
Independent Director
Lakshminarayanan Subramanian
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalbahadur Pal
Summary
Cartrade Tech Limited was incorporated as Kaymo Fastener Company Private Limited on 28 April 2000 at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company name was changed to MXC Solutions India Private Limited on 12 August 2009 and further changed to CarTrade Tech Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 20 April 2021. The Company subsequently was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to CarTrade Tech Limited on May 12, 2021.CarTrade Tech Limited is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. It offer a variety of solutions across the automotive transaction value chain such as the buying, selling, marketing, valuation, and financing of new and pre-owned cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and farm and construction equipment. It operate through several platforms: CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto, and new vehicle CRM solution Autobiz. The Company owns and operates under several brands such as Car Trade, Carwale and AutoBiz. Through these platforms, it enables new and used customers,vehicle dealerships, OEMs and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles in a simple and efficient manner. Apart from this, it operates an automotive digital ecosystem which connects automobile customers, OEMs, deal
Read More
The Cartrade Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1569.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cartrade Tech Ltd is ₹7433.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cartrade Tech Ltd is 163.35 and 3.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cartrade Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cartrade Tech Ltd is ₹623.9 and ₹1716.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cartrade Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.11%, 3 Years at 25.89%, 1 Year at 134.38%, 6 Month at 106.64%, 3 Month at 78.60% and 1 Month at 21.28%.
