iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cartrade Tech Ltd Board Meeting

1,455.4
(0.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:09:58 AM

Cartrade Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Cartrade Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of CarTrade Tech Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday October 28 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the second quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024. Q2FY25 Results of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Cartrade Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 CarTrade Tech Limited (the Company) hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results Q1/FY2024-25 ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202430 Apr 2024
Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations), and in continuation of our intimation dated April 30, 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on May 06, 2024 which commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 11.41 a.m. have approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25 Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for Financial Year 2024-25 Allotment of 17,000 equity shares under ESOP 2010 of CarTrade Tech Limited Recommendation of Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Q4FY24 result publication (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Cartrade Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 CarTrade Tech Limited (the Company) hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 08 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the third quarter and nine month ended on December 31 2023. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the third quarter nine months ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at of CarTrade Tech Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. February 08, 2024 which commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.59 p.m. have approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Cartrade Tech: Related News

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|12:49 PM

According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cartrade Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.