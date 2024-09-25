Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Cartrade Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of CarTrade Tech Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday October 28 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the second quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024. Q2FY25 Results of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Cartrade Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 CarTrade Tech Limited (the Company) hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results Q1/FY2024-25 ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations), and in continuation of our intimation dated April 30, 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on May 06, 2024 which commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 11.41 a.m. have approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25 Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for Financial Year 2024-25 Allotment of 17,000 equity shares under ESOP 2010 of CarTrade Tech Limited Recommendation of Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Q4FY24 result publication (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024