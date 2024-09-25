Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
92.79
120.44
92.34
28.74
yoy growth (%)
-22.95
30.42
221.26
Raw materials
-1.25
-17.14
0
0
As % of sales
1.35
14.23
0
0
Employee costs
-61.12
-65.26
-60.66
-35.72
As % of sales
65.87
54.18
65.69
124.29
Other costs
-25.51
-40.27
-42.98
-16.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.49
33.43
46.55
58.56
Operating profit
4.9
-2.23
-11.3
-23.81
OPM
5.28
-1.85
-12.24
-82.86
Depreciation
-4.83
-4.58
-1.38
-0.32
Interest expense
-0.27
-0.58
-0.01
0
Other income
20.45
16.66
19.72
29.88
Profit before tax
20.23
9.25
7.01
5.74
Taxes
59.16
0.93
-0.8
-1.1
Tax rate
292.34
10.07
-11.4
-19.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
79.4
10.19
6.21
4.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
79.4
10.19
6.21
4.64
yoy growth (%)
679.23
64.04
33.77
NPM
85.57
8.46
6.72
16.15
According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
