Cartrade Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,557.1
(-0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

92.79

120.44

92.34

28.74

yoy growth (%)

-22.95

30.42

221.26

Raw materials

-1.25

-17.14

0

0

As % of sales

1.35

14.23

0

0

Employee costs

-61.12

-65.26

-60.66

-35.72

As % of sales

65.87

54.18

65.69

124.29

Other costs

-25.51

-40.27

-42.98

-16.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.49

33.43

46.55

58.56

Operating profit

4.9

-2.23

-11.3

-23.81

OPM

5.28

-1.85

-12.24

-82.86

Depreciation

-4.83

-4.58

-1.38

-0.32

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.58

-0.01

0

Other income

20.45

16.66

19.72

29.88

Profit before tax

20.23

9.25

7.01

5.74

Taxes

59.16

0.93

-0.8

-1.1

Tax rate

292.34

10.07

-11.4

-19.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

79.4

10.19

6.21

4.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

79.4

10.19

6.21

4.64

yoy growth (%)

679.23

64.04

33.77

NPM

85.57

8.46

6.72

16.15

