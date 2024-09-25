iifl-logo-icon 1
Cartrade Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,569.4
(-5.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Cartrade Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.23

9.25

7.01

5.74

Depreciation

-4.83

-4.58

-1.38

-0.32

Tax paid

59.16

0.93

-0.8

-1.1

Working capital

-0.78

4.39

19.65

Other operating items

Operating

73.78

9.99

24.47

Capital expenditure

6.46

8.4

801.85

Free cash flow

80.24

18.4

826.32

Equity raised

2,737.96

2,382.98

2,410.79

Investing

343.82

14.71

-849.77

Financing

9.14

4.56

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,171.17

2,420.66

2,387.35

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

25 Sep 2024|12:49 PM

According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

