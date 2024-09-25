Cartrade Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.23
9.25
7.01
5.74
Depreciation
-4.83
-4.58
-1.38
-0.32
Tax paid
59.16
0.93
-0.8
-1.1
Working capital
-0.78
4.39
19.65
Other operating items
Operating
73.78
9.99
24.47
Capital expenditure
6.46
8.4
801.85
Free cash flow
80.24
18.4
826.32
Equity raised
2,737.96
2,382.98
2,410.79
Investing
343.82
14.71
-849.77
Financing
9.14
4.56
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,171.17
2,420.66
2,387.35
