Cartrade Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.89
46.84
46.62
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
38.8
Reserves
2,011.36
1,951.61
1,888.73
1,607.76
Net Worth
2,058.25
1,998.45
1,935.35
1,650.18
Minority Interest
Debt
7.25
5.58
8.07
4.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
179.07
190.02
162.91
125.74
Total Liabilities
2,244.57
2,194.05
2,106.33
1,780.5
Fixed Assets
799.83
794.94
796.7
792.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,162.41
1,110.53
1,017.46
766.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
226.7
241.34
228
184.89
Networking Capital
47.11
35.38
15.38
23.49
Inventories
0
0
1.22
1.58
Inventory Days
6.21
Sundry Debtors
49.85
35.94
21.23
30.58
Debtor Days
120.28
Other Current Assets
30.71
30.53
26.71
22.68
Sundry Creditors
-7.51
-8.44
-9.66
-11.77
Creditor Days
46.29
Other Current Liabilities
-25.94
-22.65
-24.12
-19.58
Cash
8.5
11.85
48.8
13.33
Total Assets
2,244.55
2,194.04
2,106.34
1,780.53
