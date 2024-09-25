iifl-logo-icon 1
Cartrade Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

1,549.2
(-4.37%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.89

46.84

46.62

3.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

38.8

Reserves

2,011.36

1,951.61

1,888.73

1,607.76

Net Worth

2,058.25

1,998.45

1,935.35

1,650.18

Minority Interest

Debt

7.25

5.58

8.07

4.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

179.07

190.02

162.91

125.74

Total Liabilities

2,244.57

2,194.05

2,106.33

1,780.5

Fixed Assets

799.83

794.94

796.7

792.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,162.41

1,110.53

1,017.46

766.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

226.7

241.34

228

184.89

Networking Capital

47.11

35.38

15.38

23.49

Inventories

0

0

1.22

1.58

Inventory Days

6.21

Sundry Debtors

49.85

35.94

21.23

30.58

Debtor Days

120.28

Other Current Assets

30.71

30.53

26.71

22.68

Sundry Creditors

-7.51

-8.44

-9.66

-11.77

Creditor Days

46.29

Other Current Liabilities

-25.94

-22.65

-24.12

-19.58

Cash

8.5

11.85

48.8

13.33

Total Assets

2,244.55

2,194.04

2,106.34

1,780.53

Cartrade Tech : related Articles

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

25 Sep 2024|12:49 PM

According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

