Cartrade Tech Ltd Key Ratios

1,472.25
(0.45%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.76

EBIT margin

20.53

Net profit margin

36.52

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

288.49

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

198.86

Book value per share

4,687.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

115.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.92

Net debt / equity

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.5

Employee costs

-52.1

Other costs

-31.62

Cartrade Tech : related Articles

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

25 Sep 2024|12:49 PM

According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

