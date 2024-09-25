Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.76
EBIT margin
20.53
Net profit margin
36.52
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
288.49
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
198.86
Book value per share
4,687.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
115.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.92
Net debt / equity
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.5
Employee costs
-52.1
Other costs
-31.62
According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
