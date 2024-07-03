iifl-logo-icon 1
Cartrade Tech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,543.45
(-0.88%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

344.67

267.87

219.58

167.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

344.67

267.87

219.58

167.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.94

43.25

33.49

22.03

Total Income

394.61

311.13

253.07

189.61

Total Expenditure

356.31

246.66

327.81

144.16

PBIDT

38.31

64.47

-74.73

45.44

Interest

6.69

5.63

4.69

3.08

PBDT

31.62

58.84

-79.43

42.36

Depreciation

27.02

21.15

18.28

14.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

12.56

6.41

5.92

3.97

Deferred Tax

-2.98

8.34

-3.67

-63.88

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.99

22.94

-99.96

87.45

Minority Interest After NP

3.23

3.9

6.47

8.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.22

19.04

-106.43

79.25

Extra-ordinary Items

-63.71

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

55.49

19.04

-106.43

79.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.75

4.08

-23.23

19.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

46.85

46.77

46.53

3.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.11

24.06

-34.03

27.11

PBDTM(%)

9.17

21.96

-36.17

25.27

PATM(%)

-1.44

8.56

-45.52

52.18

Cartrade Tech: Related NEWS

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

25 Sep 2024|12:49 PM

According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

