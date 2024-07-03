Cartrade Tech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
344.67
267.87
219.58
167.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
344.67
267.87
219.58
167.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.94
43.25
33.49
22.03
Total Income
394.61
311.13
253.07
189.61
Total Expenditure
356.31
246.66
327.81
144.16
PBIDT
38.31
64.47
-74.73
45.44
Interest
6.69
5.63
4.69
3.08
PBDT
31.62
58.84
-79.43
42.36
Depreciation
27.02
21.15
18.28
14.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.56
6.41
5.92
3.97
Deferred Tax
-2.98
8.34
-3.67
-63.88
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.99
22.94
-99.96
87.45
Minority Interest After NP
3.23
3.9
6.47
8.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.22
19.04
-106.43
79.25
Extra-ordinary Items
-63.71
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
55.49
19.04
-106.43
79.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.75
4.08
-23.23
19.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
46.85
46.77
46.53
3.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.11
24.06
-34.03
27.11
PBDTM(%)
9.17
21.96
-36.17
25.27
PATM(%)
-1.44
8.56
-45.52
52.18
