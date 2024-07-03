iifl-logo-icon 1
Cartrade Tech Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,543.45
(-0.88%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

295.39

89.54

206.08

193.07

170.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

295.39

89.54

206.08

193.07

170.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.55

28.53

36.75

39.38

24.6

Total Income

328.93

118.07

242.83

232.46

195.27

Total Expenditure

241.1

89.37

197.63

170.7

160.04

PBIDT

87.83

28.71

45.2

61.76

35.22

Interest

5.49

4.85

4.4

3.91

3.76

PBDT

82.35

23.86

40.8

57.84

31.46

Depreciation

20.71

19.25

17.45

14.82

13.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.54

4.63

10.64

5.55

2.96

Deferred Tax

3.48

6.49

-5.85

5.93

5.69

Reported Profit After Tax

53.62

-6.5

18.56

31.54

8.9

Minority Interest After NP

3.49

3.13

2.55

3.55

2.89

Net Profit after Minority Interest

50.14

-9.63

16.01

27.99

6.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0.34

-62.15

-18.2

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

49.8

52.52

34.21

27.99

6.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.62

0

3.41

5.98

1.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.3

46.89

46.85

46.84

46.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.73

32.06

21.93

31.98

20.63

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

18.15

-7.25

9

16.33

5.21

Cartrade Tech: Related NEWS

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

25 Sep 2024|12:49 PM

According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

