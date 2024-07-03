Cartrade Tech Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
295.39
89.54
206.08
193.07
170.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
295.39
89.54
206.08
193.07
170.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.55
28.53
36.75
39.38
24.6
Total Income
328.93
118.07
242.83
232.46
195.27
Total Expenditure
241.1
89.37
197.63
170.7
160.04
PBIDT
87.83
28.71
45.2
61.76
35.22
Interest
5.49
4.85
4.4
3.91
3.76
PBDT
82.35
23.86
40.8
57.84
31.46
Depreciation
20.71
19.25
17.45
14.82
13.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.54
4.63
10.64
5.55
2.96
Deferred Tax
3.48
6.49
-5.85
5.93
5.69
Reported Profit After Tax
53.62
-6.5
18.56
31.54
8.9
Minority Interest After NP
3.49
3.13
2.55
3.55
2.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
50.14
-9.63
16.01
27.99
6.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0.34
-62.15
-18.2
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
49.8
52.52
34.21
27.99
6.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.62
0
3.41
5.98
1.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.3
46.89
46.85
46.84
46.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.73
32.06
21.93
31.98
20.63
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
18.15
-7.25
9
16.33
5.21
