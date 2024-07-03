iifl-logo-icon 1
Cartrade Tech Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

154.21

141.18

145.28

138.59

120.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

154.21

141.18

145.28

138.59

120.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.02

15.53

16.89

13.27

15.9

Total Income

172.23

156.7

162.17

151.86

135.91

Total Expenditure

121.51

119.59

117.96

158.75

117.03

PBIDT

50.72

37.11

44.21

-6.89

18.88

Interest

2.94

2.55

2.56

2.29

2.22

PBDT

47.78

34.57

41.66

-9.18

16.66

Depreciation

10.64

10.07

10.37

9.57

9.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.69

0.85

2.71

1.93

10

Deferred Tax

2.73

0.75

3.61

2.87

-7.46

Reported Profit After Tax

30.73

22.9

24.97

-23.55

5.04

Minority Interest After NP

2.85

0.64

2.45

0.68

2.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.88

22.26

22.52

-24.23

3.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.34

1.56

-45.51

-18.2

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.88

21.92

20.96

21.28

21.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.9

4.72

4.8

-5.17

0.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.3

47.21

46.89

46.85

46.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.89

26.28

30.43

-4.97

15.73

PBDTM(%)

30.98

24.48

28.67

-6.62

13.88

PATM(%)

19.92

16.22

17.18

-16.99

4.19

