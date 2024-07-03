Cartrade Tech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
154.21
141.18
145.28
138.59
120.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
154.21
141.18
145.28
138.59
120.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.02
15.53
16.89
13.27
15.9
Total Income
172.23
156.7
162.17
151.86
135.91
Total Expenditure
121.51
119.59
117.96
158.75
117.03
PBIDT
50.72
37.11
44.21
-6.89
18.88
Interest
2.94
2.55
2.56
2.29
2.22
PBDT
47.78
34.57
41.66
-9.18
16.66
Depreciation
10.64
10.07
10.37
9.57
9.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.69
0.85
2.71
1.93
10
Deferred Tax
2.73
0.75
3.61
2.87
-7.46
Reported Profit After Tax
30.73
22.9
24.97
-23.55
5.04
Minority Interest After NP
2.85
0.64
2.45
0.68
2.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.88
22.26
22.52
-24.23
3.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.34
1.56
-45.51
-18.2
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.88
21.92
20.96
21.28
21.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.9
4.72
4.8
-5.17
0.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.3
47.21
46.89
46.85
46.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.89
26.28
30.43
-4.97
15.73
PBDTM(%)
30.98
24.48
28.67
-6.62
13.88
PATM(%)
19.92
16.22
17.18
-16.99
4.19
